Brentford vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to begin a potential late-season push for a Top 4 spot, sixth-place Manchester United returns from the international break with a matchup at Brentford today. United won the first matchup between these sides in October, though that was at Old Trafford and it still took a pair of Scott McTominay stoppage-time goals to do it, so the rematch figures to be an intriguing showdown.

The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, it will stream exclusively on Peacock. That means there’s no way to watch for free, but it does make it very easy to watch a live stream. Here’s what you need to know.

Watch Brentford vs Man United on Peacock

In the United States, any Premier League match that isn’t televised on USA Network or CNBC will stream live on Peacock TV. There’s unfortunately no free trial, but you only need the most basic plan–“Premium”–to watch the match, and that’s only $6 per month. Or, if you pay for a year in advance, it’s just $60, which essentially gives you two months for free.

Either way, it’s good value. Not only will you be able to watch Brentford vs Manchester United and a handful of Premier League games every week (including the gargantuan Man City vs Arsenal match on Sunday), but you can also watch the Premier League whip-around show (like NFL RedZone, it jumps around from game to game to show all of the goals, saves and biggest moments), other live sports and a huge library of TV shows and movies, most of which are exclusive to Peacock.

So, not only is it a must-have if you want to watch Brentford vs Man United today, but it’s also just flat-out one of the best streaming services for the money.

Watch Brentford vs Man United Live Stream from Abroad

Peacock is US-only, but if you’re trying to watch from outside of the country, a virtual private network (VPN) is a potential workaround. A service intended for providing privacy and security online, VPN’s are also incredibly useful for streaming from abroad since they hide your location and connect you to a server in a different country. This makes it seem as though you’re actually in that country, allowing you to access content that would otherwise be geo-locked.

NordVPN is fast, has over 2,000 servers in the US and has a dedicated Google Chrome extension that makes streaming easier. There’s no actual free trial, but they do offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, essentially giving you the same thing as a trial period.

