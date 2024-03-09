Celtics vs Suns live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Boston Celtics head west to take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center tonight. While Boston is just trying to keep focus down the stretch with the top seed in the East all but locked up, the Suns are fighting to stay above the play-in line as they make their way through a very difficult part of their schedule.

This one is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ABC. Fortunately, that means there are a lot of different ways to watch a live stream of the game, with many of those options available for free.

The Best Way to Watch the Celtics vs Suns Live Stream

I know, I know. We promised some free options, and if you want to skip forward to those, you can take a look at the very next section. However, Sling TV is worth a mention because of how cheap of a long-term option it is compared to other live-TV streaming services.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts NBA games on ABC like tonight’s Celtics vs Suns contest), ESPN, TNT and 30-plus other channels via “Sling Orange,” which is just $20 for you first month and then $40 per month after that. If you’re just looking to watch the nationally televised NBA games throughout the season, Sling is by far the cheapest way to do that. Even if you add in the “Sports Extra” add-on for another $11 per month to get the NBA TV games, it’s still cheaper than other streaming services.

Even Sling Orange plus the Sports Extra add-on plus NBA League Pass is a total of just $66 per month ($46 for your first month), which is right in line with the price of other services’ base plans without League Pass.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Suns Live Stream?

Our Sling spiel is over, and we have three different ways you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Celtics without paying a single cent.

ABC (live in most markets) is available on Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. All of these are a bit more expensive long-term because they have much larger channel packages than Sling, but they all come with a free trial. You can watch Fubo for seven days before needing to pay or cancel, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days free.

Once signed up for any of the above, you can watch the game live on your streaming service’s website or app. Also, if ABC is not available live in your market, you can still watch the game on the ESPN website or app by logging in with your Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream credentials.

Other Ways to Watch the Celtics vs Suns Live Stream

If you don’t need a free trial and you’re ready to start paying for a live-TV streaming service right away, Hulu + Live TV is another candidate to consider. At $77 per month, it includes ABC (also available live in most markets) and 90-plus other channels, plus it also comes with the Hulu streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ ($15 per month value) at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Warriors vs Celtics Live Stream from Abroad

Whether you’re trying to watch the game via Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch from outside of the United States. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server in a location of your choosing (in this case, you would select a server in the US), allowing you to access content that would otherwise be geo-locked.

There are plenty of good VPN’s out there, but NordVPN has lots of enticing features and is confirmed to work with all of the aforementioned streaming services. You can also check out our guides to the best VPN services or best VPN deals for some other options.

Editors' Recommendations