Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chelsea vs Burnley live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Back from the international break, Chelsea take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge today. While the Blues are looking to make a late-season push up the table, Burnley need to start piecing together some positive results as they attempt to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match, it starts at 11:00 a.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chelsea vs Burnley.

Watch Chelsea vs Burnley on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

With the match being exclusive to Peacock TV in the United States, that means there’s no legal way to watch it completely free. Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, and the ad-supported plan (“Premium”) costs either $6 per month for $60 for the year.

Still, Premier League fans–and even just soccer fans in general–will want to have Peacock for the long haul, anyways. With Peacock Premium, you’ll get every Premier League match that isn’t televised on USA Network or CNBC. Ultimately, that will equate to about half of all matches. This weekend alone, you’ll get to watch Chelsea vs Burnley, Bournemouth vs Everton, Sheffield United vs Fulham, Tottenham vs Luton Town, Aston Villa vs Wolves, Brentford vs Manchester United and Man City vs Arsenal.

Just two months of Peacock, or $12, will get you through the end of the Premier League season. That’s undoubtedly fantastic value, and that’s without even mentioning the hundreds of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies that are also included.

Watch Chelsea vs Burnley Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you have Peacock but want to watch the match from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do that. VPN’s mask your IP address and connect you digitally to a server that is in another country, allowing you to stream as if you were actually located in that country. So, in this case, you would connect to a server in the US, and you could then use Peacock, which is otherwise location-restricted to US-only.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has over 2,000 servers to choose from in the United States alone. That’s why it tops our list of the best VPN services, and that’s why it’s what we would use to watch Chelsea vs Burnley from abroad.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
