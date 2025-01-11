 Skip to main content
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be one of his most expensive films

By
Christopher Nolan puts his hands up next to Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.
Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures

After dominating the Oscars with Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is making the most of a “blank check” opportunity with his next film, The Odyssey.

Per Matt Belloni of Puck, Nolan’s The Odyssey reportedly has a massive $250 million budget. The news comes after Jeff Sneider wrote in his newsletter that The Odyssey will be the “most expensive film of Nolan’s career.”

If The Odyssey’s budget stays at $250 million, it matches The Dark Knight Rises as the most expensive film of his career. The third Batman film had an estimated budget of $250 million to $300 million, but tax credits reduced the figure to $230 million. For comparison, Oppenheimer carried a $100 million budget.

After months of secrecy, Universal Pictures officially announced Nolan’s The Odyssey, a feature film adaptation of the ancient Greek poem by Homer. The epic tale follows the Greek hero Odysseus on his treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. If Nolan’s adaptation remains faithful to the source text, the movie will feature legendary creatures like centaurs, sirens, and cyclops. Universal also teased that the action epic will be “shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology.”

Nolan will write and direct The Odyssey, his 13th feature film. Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas, will produce through their Syncopy banner. Similar to previous Nolan movies, The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast of A-list talent, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron. Filming is expected to begin in the first half of 2025.

The Odyssey opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan’s next movie will feature ‘never-before-used’ IMAX equipment
Christopher Nolan sits in front of an IMAX camera.

After reaching the mountaintop with Oppenheimer, how can Christopher Nolan raise the bar for his next film? Two words: new technology.

During a quarterly earnings call, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond revealed that Nolan will shoot his next film with "never-before-used" technology.
“I’m pleased to share that Chris will be utilizing new Imax technology in the making of the film — never-before-used equipment that our teams have been developing through this past year,” Gelfond said (via Variety).
For over 15 years, Nolan has been one of IMAX's most prominent filmmakers. Nolan's The Dark Knight was the first major motion picture to be filmed with high-resolution IMAX cameras. Several of Nolan's best action films — The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Tenet — utilized IMAX cameras for their elaborate sequences. Nolan even defied the odds by becoming the first movie to use IMAX for black-and-white film photography. The gamble worked, as Oppenheimer won seven Oscars and grossed nearly $1 billion.

Read more
Joaquin Phoenix spoke with Christopher Nolan about playing the Joker in The Dark Knight
Joaquin Phoenix in clown makeup smirks and looks.

Joaquin Phoenix donned his best clown makeup to play the iconic DC villain in 2019's Joker. Yet Phoenix could have played the Clown Prince of Crime in The Dark Knight.

In a recent appearance on Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin, Phoenix revealed that he spoke with Nolan about playing the Joker in The Dark Knight.
“I remember I talked to Chris Nolan about The Dark Knight, and that didn’t happen for whatever reason,” Phoenix said. “I wasn’t ready then. That’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘What is in me that’s not doing this?’ And it’s not about me. There’s something else. There’s another person who is going to do something.”
The other person turned out to be the late Heath Ledger, whose Oscar-winning performance as the Joker remains one of the greatest comic book portrayals in a movie. Even Phoenix can't deny Ledger's greatness.

Read more
This is when Spider-Man 4 will come out (and Christopher Nolan might be mad about it)
Spider-Man stands up between two fences.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into theaters in 2026.

On Friday, Sony announced that Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 arrives in theaters on July 24, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film based on a script by No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Producers include Kevin Feige for Marvel and Amy Pascal for Sony.

Read more