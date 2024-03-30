Clemson vs Alabama live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In a matchup typically reserved for the college football playoffs, Clemson and Alabama meet on the hardwood with each school’s very first trip to the Final Four on the line.

This Elite Eight game starts today at 8:49 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS. But if you want to watch March Madness live online, there are a handful of ways you can watch the game for free or cheap.

Is There a Free Clemson vs Alabama Live Stream?

YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above) both include TBS in their respective channel packages, and they both come with a free five-day trial. So, if your goal is to watch this one for free, you can sign up for one of them, watch the game and then cancel your subscription before your trial ends. It’s as simple as that.

What’s nice about these options is they both also include CBS (live in most markets), which will televise both of Sunday’s Elite Eight matchups. That means you can watch all four regional final games with one free trial.

If it’s only this specific game you care about, you can also watch it live on the March Madness Live app or website. Granted you haven’t watched any games on this platform yet, you’ll be able to watch for free for three hours before being prompted to sign in to a cable provider to keep watching.

Other Ways to Watch the Clemson vs Alabama Live Stream

Though it’s not free, a one-month subscription to Max costs just $10 and will get you every tournament game on TBS, TNT and truTV. That includes both Elite Eight matchups today, as well as next weekend’s Final Four games and the national championship.

Note that you’ll have to sign up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME if you want to watch the Elite Eight games on CBS on Sunday, but that comes with a free seven-day trial.

For another fairly inexpensive option, Sling TV‘s “Sling Orange” channel package is currently on sale for just $20 for your first month. Not only will that get you Clemson vs Alabama today, the Final Four and the national championship, but with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (for the ABC games) included, you’ll also be able to watch the women’s tournament, which has Sweet 16 games today and enters the Elite Eight on Sunday and Monday.

How to Watch the Clemson vs Alabama Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside of the United States and want to watch Clemson vs Alabama, a virtual private network (VPN) combined with one of the aforementioned streaming services is probably the way to go. While all of those streaming services are geo-locked to the US-only, a VPN can hide your IP address/location to get you around those locks and allow you to stream as if you were actually in the US.

NordVPN is our top recommendation. It’s reliable, fast and has a dedicated Chrome extension, which makes it even easier to use. You can also check out our list of the 18 best VPN services if you want some other options.

