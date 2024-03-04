Clippers vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch for free?

Doc Rivers faces his old team tonight when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will be nationally televised on NBA TV, as well as locally on WMLW-TV (Bucks markets) and Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers markets). If you don’t have cable, or you don’t have any of those channels, no need to worry–there are many different ways you can watch a live stream of the game.

The Best Way to Watch the Clippers vs Bucks Live Stream

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial (you can check out those options just below this), but it does offer one of the most underrated short-term deals in all of streaming. For your first month, you can get the “Sling Blue” channel package plus the Sports Extra add-on (which will get you NBA TV to watch the Clippers vs Bucks today) for $26, and then you also get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ at no added costs.

All-in-all, that’s $26 for a total suite of content that is normally $84 per month. It’s tough to pass that up, even if you just plan on cancelling or taking off any add-ons you want before the price goes up the second month.

Is There a Free Clippers vs Bucks Live Stream?

There are lot of different ways you can watch the Clippers vs Bucks for free, but we would start with Fubo. You’ll need the main “Pro” channel package and the “Sports Plus with NFL RedZone” add-on to get NBA TV (this also comes with Bally Sports SoCal for those in the Clippers market), but both can be included in your seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are both good options. For YouTube TV, NBA TV is included in the main “Base Plan”, and for DirecTV Stream, the “Choice” package (or anything above it) will get you both Bally Sports SoCal (locally) and NBA TV. Both come with a free five-day trial.

Finally, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial), you can watch NBA TV via Prime Channels. The NBA TV channel normally costs $7 per month, but it comes with a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch the Clippers vs Bucks Live Stream from Abroad

With a virtual private network (VPN), you can hide your location and connect to a server located in a different state or country. Your network then thinks you’re located there, allowing you to access or stream otherwise location-restricted content.

As such, if you already have a subscription to Sling, Fubo or any of the above streaming services, you can use NordVPN to watch the Clippers vs Bucks on that streaming service even if you’re out of the country. NordVPN is our recommendation due to its speed and sheer number of servers (which is helpful if your streaming service blocks one of the servers), but you can also check out our lists of the best VPN services or best VPN deals.

