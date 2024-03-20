Colorado vs Boise State live stream: Watch the First Four for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking to get back into the Round of 64 for the first time in three years, Tad Boyle and Colorado will take on Boise State in a First Four matchup tonight at UD Arena in Dayton.

Though the game is scheduled to start at around 9:10 p.m. ET, the actual tip time will be about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Grambling vs Montana State. It will be televised on truTV, but we also have several options for you if you want to watch March Madness live streams on your computer, phone or any other device.

Is There a Free Colorado vs Boise State Live Stream?

While there are a handful of different live-TV streaming services that offer truTV, there are just two that also come with a free trial: YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above).

What’s great about both of these options is that they also come with CBS (live in most markets), TNT and TBS, which–combined with truTV–will televise every single game of the tournament. That means that even if you only want to try out one of these streaming services for the duration of their five-day free trial, you can still watch Colorado vs Boise State, plus all 16 games on Thursday, 16 games on Friday, eight games on Saturday and eight more on Sunday.

You could then try out the other service’s free trial next week for all of the Sweet 16 (Thursday, Friday) and Elite Eight (Saturday, Sunday) games at no cost.

Another option is the March Madness Live app, which will stream every game of the tournament. Though watching this way requires signing in with a participating cable provider, you can one game (three hours, to be exact) before you have to log in with your TV credentials.

Other Ways to Watch the Colorado vs Boise State Live Stream

If you want the cheapest way to watch the whole tournament, you’ll want to sign up for Max. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s just $10 per month and includes every game that’s televised on truTV, TBS and TNT. Technically this is part of the B/R Sports add-on, which will eventually be an extra $10 per month, but it’s currently free, so all you’ll need is a subscription to Max.

Note that this option doesn’t include the CBS games, but you can grab Paramount+ with SHOWTIME ($12 per month) for those, and it will still be much cheaper long-term than the above options.

You could also check out Sling TV for a cheap option. Again, no free trial, but the “Sling Orange” channel plan plus the “Entertainment Extra” add-on will cost you just $21 for your first month ($46 per month after that, but one month will cover the whole tournament), and it includes truTV, TNT and TBS.

Sling also has the ESPN channels, making it the cheapest option for watching both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

How to Watch the Colorado vs Boise State Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re trying to watch the game on one of the above-mentioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to bypass the location-blocks. VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a digital server, allowing you to access content from other countries.

NordVPN has everything you’ll want in a VPN. It’s reliable, it’s fast and it works with all of the aforementioned streaming services. While it doesn’t have a normal free trial, you can still try it out risk-free thanks to their 30-day money-back guarantee.

