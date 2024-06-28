 Skip to main content
New Deadpool & Wolverine video teases the return of Sabretooth

By
Sabretooth opens his mouth and screams.
Marvel Studios

In the new video for Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan faces off against one of his biggest adversaries, Sabretooth.

Halfway through the 60-second video, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) asks, “Who’s next,” to which Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) angrily responds, “Ready to die?” Jackman’s Wolverine and Mane’s Sabretooth first squared off in X-Men. Mane has not played the role since 2000, to which Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) correctly notes that people have “waited decades” for the fight between Wolverine and Sabretooth. Liev Schreiber played Sabretooth instead of Mane in the prequel, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The Merc with a Mouth attempts to give Wolverine advice for defeating Sabretooth, telling him to “ground and pound” until he’s dead. Unsurprisingly, Wolverine curses at Deadpool and goes about the business his way, attacking Sabretooth head-on.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Nice | In Theaters July 26

Deadpool & Wolverine is not scheduled to be released for another month, yet it’s projected to gross historic numbers at the box office on its opening weekend. Deadpool & Wolverine’s domestic opening is projected between $200 and $239 million. That would shatter Deadpool‘s $132 million opening in 2016.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the highly anticipated debuts of Reynolds’s Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine in the MCU. In the movie, Deadpool and Wolverine reluctantly team up on a mission with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to save the world.

Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, the same director who worked with Reynolds on The Adam Project and Jackman on Real Steel. Deadpool & Wolverine’s cast features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes out on July 26, 2024, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
