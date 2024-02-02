Everton vs Tottenham live stream: Can you watch for free?

In desperate need of a result to begin their climb out of the relegation zone, Everton welcome Tottenham on Saturday. The Toffees haven’t won a league match since December 16, and while things don’t figure to get any easier today against a Spurs team that sits in fifth place, Everton are undefeated against Tottenham (one win, four draws) in their last five meetings at Goodison Park.

In the United States, the match starts bright and early, at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow morning, and it will be televised on USA Network, which means that there are a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream, including several free options.

The Best Way to Watch Everton vs Tottenham

You can take a gander at the next section for some free options, but we’ll start with the cheapest way to watch the Premier League for the entirety of the season: Sling TV‘s “Sling Blue” package includes USA Network, while the “News Extra” add-on gives you CNBC. That’s currently being offered at a special of just $15 for your first month ($46 per month after that), and it will get you every Premier League match that isn’t on Peacock Premium (which has all non-televised and NBC matches), making Sling + Peacock the absolute cheapest way to watch every single match this year.

Is There a Free Everton vs Tottenham Live Stream?

While Sling is clearly the cheapest long-term option, there are several other streaming services that include USA Network and CNBC. These are all a bit more expensive than Sling, but they have the extensive channel packages to back up those price points, and three of them come with a free trial, allowing you to watch Everton vs Tottenham today at no cost.

Fubo‘s “Pro” plan, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package all fit under this category. Fubo’s free trial is seven days, while the YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream trials will give five days before needing to pay.

Other Ways to Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Live Stream

If you want to just get right into a streaming service and don’t care about a free trial, Hulu With Live TV is another option. It costs $77 per month, but it includes 75-plus total channels (including USA Network and CNBC), plus it comes with the extensive Hulu library of TV shows and movies, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Live Stream from Abroad

Finally, we have an option for those who are currently outside of the United States: A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location, allowing for secure internet browsing and streaming from sites that are typically geo-blocked. NordVPN is one of the best VPN’s out there. It’s safe, reliable, doesn’t limit your streaming speeds thanks to 600-plus servers, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also check out our rundown of best VPN deals if you want some other options.

