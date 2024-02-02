 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Everton vs Tottenham live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In desperate need of a result to begin their climb out of the relegation zone, Everton welcome Tottenham on Saturday. The Toffees haven’t won a league match since December 16, and while things don’t figure to get any easier today against a Spurs team that sits in fifth place, Everton are undefeated against Tottenham (one win, four draws) in their last five meetings at Goodison Park.

In the United States, the match starts bright and early, at 7:30 a.m. ET tomorrow morning, and it will be televised on USA Network, which means that there are a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream, including several free options.

The Best Way to Watch Everton vs Tottenham

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

You can take a gander at the next section for some free options, but we’ll start with the cheapest way to watch the Premier League for the entirety of the season: Sling TV‘s “Sling Blue” package includes USA Network, while the “News Extra” add-on gives you CNBC. That’s currently being offered at a special of just $15 for your first month ($46 per month after that), and it will get you every Premier League match that isn’t on Peacock Premium (which has all non-televised and NBC matches), making Sling + Peacock the absolute cheapest way to watch every single match this year.

Is There a Free Everton vs Tottenham Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While Sling is clearly the cheapest long-term option, there are several other streaming services that include USA Network and CNBC. These are all a bit more expensive than Sling, but they have the extensive channel packages to back up those price points, and three of them come with a free trial, allowing you to watch Everton vs Tottenham today at no cost.

Related

Fubo‘s “Pro” plan, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” package all fit under this category. Fubo’s free trial is seven days, while the YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream trials will give five days before needing to pay.

Other Ways to Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to just get right into a streaming service and don’t care about a free trial, Hulu With Live TV is another option. It costs $77 per month, but it includes 75-plus total channels (including USA Network and CNBC), plus it comes with the extensive Hulu library of TV shows and movies, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Everton vs Tottenham Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Finally, we have an option for those who are currently outside of the United States: A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location, allowing for secure internet browsing and streaming from sites that are typically geo-blocked. NordVPN is one of the best VPN’s out there. It’s safe, reliable, doesn’t limit your streaming speeds thanks to 600-plus servers, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also check out our rundown of best VPN deals if you want some other options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Lakers vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
watch bucks vs celtics live stream online milwaukee v boston

The inconsistency of the Los Angeles Lakers (24-25) is a narrative going into their matchup against the rival Boston Celtics (37-11). Tuesday night, the Lakers saw a loss from the Atlanta Hawks, a team that is also stuck in a bit of a doldrum. The LeBron James-led squad is plagued with some defensive woes, and now one of the NBA's best and longest-rivaled franchises stands in their way. Jayson Tatum continues to shine for the Celtics with 26.7 PPG and 8.7 rebounds. One can wonder if this game will be one-sided or another chapter in the historic east-west rivalry.

Tip-off for this game is coming up soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET live from the TD Garden in Boston. Here is all the information you'll need to catch a live stream of the game tonight.
The best way to watch the Lakers vs Celtics live stream

Read more
Pacers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks

After winning three of their last four games, the Indiana Pacers (27-21) travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks (31-17). The Knicks now sit in third place in the East, behind the Bucks and the Celtics. Despite New York's hot streak as of late, they are expected to be without power forward Julius Randle. The Pacers still have the title of the best-scoring team in the league right now, as they average 124.8 PPG. Is that going to be enough to beat the Knicks? Hard to tell, but that new stat about the Knicks has fans happy because the last time they won 14 games within a calendar month, they almost won an NBA title.

Tip-off takes place at Madison Square Garden in about one hour, at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you need to know where to catch the game on a live stream, then look no further than the information below.
The best way to watch the Pacers vs Knicks live stream

Read more
Man United vs Wolves live stream: Can you watch for free?
manchester united youtube channel old trafford

Lost in a stretch of inconsistency, Manchester United look to start a climb back towards the Premier League Top 5 when they take on Wolverhampton Thursday at Molineux Stadium. Erik ten Hag's squad has captured just five points (1-2-3) in its last six league matches, while Wolves are moving in the opposite direction with three wins and a draw in their last four. A win for Wolves in here would actually move them ahead of Man United on goal differential, setting this up as a very compelling showdown.

The match is starting soon, at 3:15 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on USA Network. That gives us several ways to watch a live stream of the match, including several free options.
The Best Way to Watch Man United vs Wolves

Read more