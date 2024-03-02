 Skip to main content
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream: Watch the race for free

Noah McGraw
By

The Formula 1 75th World Championship kicks off today with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will once again see Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the front of the grid when the lights go out at 7 AM PT. The race is being broadcast through ESPN2 here in the United States, but there are other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Bahrain Grand Prix live stream. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s F1 live stream and some tips on how you can watch Formula 1 for free today.

Watch the free F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream

A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.
Netflix

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Just install it, choose the location you wish to connect to, then fire up the broadcast. The free streams are ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free F1 live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is on ESPN through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial to new customers, so you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free if it’s your first time taking the service for a spin.  There are some other options available as well.

Watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The cheapest way to get access to ESPN2 and the Bahrain Grand Prix is through FuboTV. That’s because there is a FuboTV free trial. If you’ve never been a FuboTV subscriber before, you can get one week of the service for free, which will cover all of the Bahrain practices and the official event. After the free trial, FuboTV is between $70 and $100, depending on which package you go with. Fubo Pro, the basic plan, includes some 145 channels, including ESPN2. Other channels include Comedy Central, MTV, Fox News, BET, and dozens more.

Watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling TV, like FuboTV, is meant to completely replace your cable subscription. It keeps costs down by allowing you to choose between two different cable packages. That means you can customize your package so you buy the channels you’re actually going to use, something we’ve been asking for since cable was first invented. To watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, you’ll need the Sling TV Orange package. There isn’t currently a Sling TV free trial, but there is a nice discount. Right now your first month of Sling TV is half off — only $20! After that, the price will jump up to $40 per month.

Watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is one of the best streaming services. If you’re a fan of Hulu’s programming, or you’re already subscribed to the Disney Plus Bundle, this could be a great way to add live sports to your plan through ESPN. But remember, Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix is not available through ESPN+ in that bundle alone. You have to get a separate Hulu with Live TV subscription. There currently isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial, but plans start at $70 per month. That price gives you access to dozens of other channels as well, including sports, news, entertainment, and more.

Watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream on YouTube with Live TV

A person pointing a remote towards a TV with YouTube running.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

YouTube TV is another option for watching ESPN2. YouTube TV offers over 110 base channels, plus add-on packages for specific genres of TV. You’ll only need the basic YouTube TV subscription to get ESPN2. That basic subscription is currently $65 per month.

Watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

The Bahrain Grand Prix is being broadcast on a different platform in virtually every country. If you’re an American abroad right now, you probably don’t have access to any of these channels. Not to worry! Just pair any of the above solutions with a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re back home. We think the best VPN is NordVPN. It’s a secure, straightforward program that’s one of the best VPNs for streaming. It’s currently 59% off or $6.69 per month for a two-year plan.

