 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the French Open 2024 live stream: Catch the finals

By

The 2024 French Open is nearing its conclusion, as the women’s final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini is set, while the men are down to the semifinals–Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev.

All of the remaining matches at Roland Garros will be televised on NBC in the United States. If you don’t have cable, though, we have a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 French Open.

Watch the French Open 2024 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV‘s “Sling Blue” channel package includes NBC, although it’s only available in select markets. But if you do in fact live in one of these markets, then Sling is an excellent choice for watching a live stream of the French Open, as “Sling Blue” is currently on sale for just $30 for your first month. That’s far less expensive than any other live-TV streaming service that offers NBC.

Related

If you also want to stream the NBA playoffs, the finals are all on ABC and ESPN3. The latter is available in the “Sling Orange” channel package, but even the “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle will run you just $45 for your first month, which is still cheaper than any other cable-replacing option.

Is There a Free French Open 2024 Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you haven’t used it before, the Fubo “Pro” plan includes NBC in most markets across the United States. It also comes with about 180-plus channels in total, which is why it’s significantly more expensive than Sling in the long-term. But it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you’re just interested in watching the rest of the French Open and then cancelling before having to pay anything.

You can get similar deals with YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above), which offer NBC in most markets and each come with a free trial that will last for five days.

Watch the French Open 2024 Live Stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

Any French Open match that is televised on NBC (which is the rest of the women’s and men’s singles matches) will also stream live on Peacock, which is either $6 per month or a limited-time deal of $20 for the year.

In other words, if you don’t want a cheap option that also has a variety of other live-TV channels (Sling), and you don’t need a free trial (Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream), then Peacock is easily the best–and cheapest–way to watch a live stream of the rest of the French Open.

Watch the French Open 2024 Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you aren’t in the United States and don’t want to bother with international live-stream options, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to one of the aforementioned streaming services. NordVPN is a really solid choice, and it tops our list of the best VPN services for a number of reasons, plus it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re feeling unsure about it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
What time is the Champions League Final? Watch Dortmund vs Real Madrid
Fans holding Dortmund scarves in the air at a soccer match.

Borussia Dortmund enter today's Champions League final with a chance to become just the eighth club with multiple titles since 1990. The only thing standing in their way? Real Madrid, the most successful outfit in Champions League history--winners of 14 titles overall and five in the last decade alone. It's a fascinating contrast in what is undoubtedly one of the biggest single-game events in all of sports. Madrid, the historical powerhouse who ran away with another La Liga title this year, up against Dortmund, the fiery underdogs who stumbled to fifth in Bundesliga. It's no surprise that Carlo Ancelotti's squad is seen as huge favorites on Saturday at Wembley, but all of that can be thrown out the window in a game like this. When it comes down to it, both teams are 90 minutes away from the sport's ultimate prize. Here's how to watch the Champions League final.
When is the Champions League Final?
If you live in the United States, Dortmund vs Real Madrid starts at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. (Noon) PT. Fortunately, unlike some other sports (ahem, NBA), the start time is the actual start time, meaning the first kick should be exactly at 3:00 p.m. ET. Match coverage on CBS will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.
How to live steam the Champions League Final
There are a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the United States. Most live-TV streaming services include CBS--which will televise the match--but Fubo ("Pro" channel package), YouTube TV ("Base Plan") and DirecTV Stream ("Entertainment" plan or above) are the three that have CBS available live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

If you happen to have used up all those free trials previously and want the cheapest overall option, you can also watch a live stream of the match in either English or Spanish on Paramount+. The "Essential" plan, which is all you need to watch the game, comes with a seven-day free trial but is only $6 per month otherwise.

Read more
How to watch boxing online: Stream every fight
how to watch fury vs wilder 3 live stream online deontay v tyson

If you're new to boxing and want to catch all the bouts from the biggest stars in the sport, we can help you find the best and cheapest ways to watch boxing online. It can get complicated. Fighters are tied to specific promoters who are tied to specific streaming sites. The days of Friday night fights on network TV are long gone.

If you're just looking to watch the '5v5' PPV card headlined by Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang this weekend, you can buy the PPV on DAZN here:

Read more
How to watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 5 live stream
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

After avoiding elimination on Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves look to repeat that accomplishment at home when they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the West finals tonight.

The game is about to start, at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. But if you're looking to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, pick a streaming service from the options below quickly so you don't miss any action.
Watch the Mavs vs Timberwolves Game 5 Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more