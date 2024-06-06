How to watch the French Open 2024 live stream: Catch the finals

The 2024 French Open is nearing its conclusion, as the women’s final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini is set, while the men are down to the semifinals–Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev.

All of the remaining matches at Roland Garros will be televised on NBC in the United States. If you don’t have cable, though, we have a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 French Open.

Watch the French Open 2024 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV‘s “Sling Blue” channel package includes NBC, although it’s only available in select markets. But if you do in fact live in one of these markets, then Sling is an excellent choice for watching a live stream of the French Open, as “Sling Blue” is currently on sale for just $30 for your first month. That’s far less expensive than any other live-TV streaming service that offers NBC.

If you also want to stream the NBA playoffs, the finals are all on ABC and ESPN3. The latter is available in the “Sling Orange” channel package, but even the “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle will run you just $45 for your first month, which is still cheaper than any other cable-replacing option.

Is There a Free French Open 2024 Live Stream?

If you haven’t used it before, the Fubo “Pro” plan includes NBC in most markets across the United States. It also comes with about 180-plus channels in total, which is why it’s significantly more expensive than Sling in the long-term. But it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you’re just interested in watching the rest of the French Open and then cancelling before having to pay anything.

You can get similar deals with YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above), which offer NBC in most markets and each come with a free trial that will last for five days.

Watch the French Open 2024 Live Stream on Peacock

Any French Open match that is televised on NBC (which is the rest of the women’s and men’s singles matches) will also stream live on Peacock, which is either $6 per month or a limited-time deal of $20 for the year.

In other words, if you don’t want a cheap option that also has a variety of other live-TV channels (Sling), and you don’t need a free trial (Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream), then Peacock is easily the best–and cheapest–way to watch a live stream of the rest of the French Open.

Watch the French Open 2024 Live Stream from Abroad

If you aren’t in the United States and don’t want to bother with international live-stream options, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to connect to one of the aforementioned streaming services. NordVPN is a really solid choice, and it tops our list of the best VPN services for a number of reasons, plus it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re feeling unsure about it.

