Grambling vs Montana State live stream: Watch the First Four for free

Making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament, the Grambling Tigers get a First Four matchup tonight against the Montana State Cougars, who are looking to make it to the Round of 64 for the third consecutive year.

This one starts at 6:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on truTV, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, we have several different ways you can watch March Madness live streams online.

Is There a Free Grambling vs Montana State Live Stream?

There are four different live-TV streaming services that include truTV, but if you want to watch Grambling vs Montana State completely free, you’ll need one that offers a free trial.

That gives us two options: YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package or above). Both have truTV and both will let you watch for five days before you need to pay or cancel.

Moreover, both of these streaming services include CBS (live in most markets), TNT and TBS. As such, you can watch today’s First Four games, plus every Round of 64 (Thursday and Friday) and Round of 32 (Saturday and Sunday) game with a single free trial.

We would recommend one of those options, but there is also a third way if you’re looking for an alternative method: You can watch a live stream of every game of the tournament on the March Madness Live app or website. Though you’ll eventually need to sign in with a cable provider to watch games on this platform, there’s a three-hour free preview before you need to log in.

Other Ways to Watch the Grambling vs Montana State Live Stream

You can watch a live stream of every truTV, TBS and TNT tournament game with a subscription to Max’s B/R Sports add-on. Max costs $10 per month and doesn’t come with a free trial, while the B/R Sports add-on is currently included for free (it will move to an extra $10 per month at some point, but that won’t happen anytime during the tournament).

Though this isn’t a completely free option, it is by far the cheapest way to watch games on these channels if you plan on watching the whole tournament.

Another fairly inexpensive option is Sling TV. You can watch a live stream of truTV, TNT, TBS and 40 other TV channels with the “Sling Orange” channel package and “Entertainment Extra” add-on. While this is normally $46 per month, it’s currently on sale for just $21 for your first month–which will cover the entire tournament.

How to Watch the Grambling vs Montana State Live Stream from Abroad

Though all of the aforementioned streaming services are restricted to US-only, you can access them from abroad with the help of a virtual private network (VPN). By hiding your IP address and connecting you to a digital server in another country, VPN’s are not only useful for increasing your privacy and security online, but also for getting around these geo-restrictions.

NordVPN is the ideal choice for streaming, as it has over 6,000 servers worldwide (including 2,000-plus in the United States) and doesn’t limit your bandwidth speeds. It may not come with a free trial, but it’s certainly worth having in the long-run if you even occasionally want to stream content from other countries. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

