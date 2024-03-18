Heat vs 76ers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In a battle between teams trying to avoid the East play-in tournament, the Miami Heat head to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers today.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, there are a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of today’s game.

The Best Way to Watch the Heat vs 76ers Live Stream

If you’re here for the free options, go ahead and mosey on down to the section right below this one.

But if you want the cheapest way to watch nationally televised NBA games for the rest of the season, then Sling TV is the way to go.

The “Sling Orange” channel bundle includes ESPN, TNT and ESPN3 (which gets you the NBA on ABC games), and it costs just $40 per month. No other streaming service with those channels comes close to touching that price, but to sweeten the deal even more, you can currently get your first month for just $20, and you can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz and MGM+ all thrown in for free.

Is There a Free Heat vs 76ers Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of ESPN via Fubo, which comes with a seven-day free trial. Note that Fubo doesn’t include TNT, so that limits the amount of NBA you’ll be able to watch, but if you only care about watching the Heat vs 76ers game, then this option will do just fine.

Similarly, you can also go with either YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, both of which include ESPN and TNT. They’re much more expensive long-term options than Sling, but they each come with a free five-day trial, so you can try them out, watch tonight’s game and then cancel before paying anything if you want.

How to Watch the Heat vs 76ers Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address/location and connects you to a digital server in the United States (or whatever country you choose). This lets you bypass any location-restrictions and stream content from across the globe no matter where you’re actually located.

NordVPN is the perfect choice for streaming–it doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, and it has over 2,000 servers located in the United States and 6,000-plus worldwide. This will give you everything you need to watch the Heat vs 76ers live stream from abroad, but you can also take a look at our list of the best VPN services if you want some other alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations