Heat vs. 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA game for free

Noah McGraw
By

The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers have barely woken up, had their hot cocoa, and opened their presents, but it’s time for them to hit the court. There’s a full day of basketball on Christmas this year. The game is tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will stream on ESPN, which means you have a lot of options for watching the Heat vs. 76ers live stream online. Below you’ll find our favorite option, some alternatives that might better fit your streaming needs, and even some ways to watch the Heat vs. 76ers live stream for free.

The best way to watch Heat vs. 76ers

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

We recommend Sling TV as the best way to watch all NBA games. That’s because Sling lets you pick and choose which channels you’re subscribed to with a lot more flexibility than other online cable replacements. For instance, you can choose between two base plans, Orange and Blue, that focus on different types of content. In order to watch ESPN you’ll need Sling Orange, which includes all the ESPN channels. It’s normally $40 per month, but your first month will be just $20. There is no Sling TV free trial, so if you want to watch this game completely free, keep reading.

Is there a free Heat vs. 76ers live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

You can watch the Heat vs. 76ers game completely free if you take advantage of the Fubo free trial. Right now you can get Fubo for free for one week, which is enough time to watch several NBA games on ESPN. The reason we don’t jump straight to recommending Fubo as the go-to streamer for NBA games is because it doesn’t offer much customization. The base plan is currently on sale from $75 per month to $55, and it includes 183 channels. You can upgrade from there by buying additional channel packages, all the way up to 260 channels.

Other ways to watch the Heat vs. 76ers live stream

Another option for watching the Heat vs. 76ers game is YouTube TV. There is a YouTube TV free trial too, so you can get it for 10 days without paying a dime. After the trial, the base plan costs $51 per month for three months, then it’s up to the full price of $72 per month. You get 119 channels including ESPN. Another option is Hulu with Live TV. Those plans start at and include access to Disney+ and ESPN+, which is a nice bonus.

How to watch the Heat vs. 76ers live stream from anywhere

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

Sports streaming rights are complicated. Often, local networks own the rights to certain games, so you can only watch them on the local channel in your area. At the same time, these local networks sell rights to national networks, but then blackout local areas from accessing the nation-wide stream. It’s all very confusing, but thankfully the best VPN technology lets you skip all that. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming and pick where in the world you want to pretend to be. You computer won’t know the difference. We recommend NordVPN, which is currently on sale for $3 per month as part of holiday VPN deals.

Buccaneers vs Jaguars live stream: Watch the NFL game for free
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

Hurry! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is about to start on CBS. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. today. It's the chance to see two of the best offensive performers this season go up again each other, so you’re really not going to want to miss this game. There are plenty of ways to watch the Buccaneers vs Jaguars live stream, since it's being aired on CBS. We’re here to guide you through your options. That includes an awesome way to watch Buccaneers vs Jaguars for free. Here’s everything you need to know.
The best way to watch Buccaneers vs Jaguars

The best way to catch the Buccaneers vs Jaguars game is through Paramount Plus. While it’s rarely somewhere you’d think of for all sports, it does cover some through CBS and that includes the Buccaneers vs Jaguars game. The service has some select NFL games based on your local CBS affiliate. You can choose to sign up for the $6 a month Essential plan and be cut off as soon as the game finishes or pay $12 per month for the Premium Plan to catch the post-game analysis. Paramount Plus also has other spots like the UEFA Champions League and Europa League so it’s a good secondary streaming service for sports fans to consider alongside one of the best live TV streaming services.

Read more
Jets vs Commanders Live Stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
The NFL Logo

It's Christmas Eve and you're probably scrambling to get a lot done. One thing you know you want to do today, however, is catch the Jets vs Commanders live stream. It's starting at 1:00 p.m. ET, though, so you don't have a ton of time to get everything ready. But that's okay, because we're here to guide you to the best live streaming services to catch the game. Depending on what you've subscribed to in the past, you might even be able to watch Jets vs Commanders for free today.
The best way to watch Jets vs Commanders

Based on our analysis, you'll likely get the most value by watching the Jets vs Commanders live stream on Fubo TV. It's not just a one-game service, after all, and you can catch a ton of other sporting events via the service as well. For example, they have NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings available as well. Particularly useful for Jets vs Commanders viewers is the 1,000 hours of footage storage on the cloud. This means that when your significant other pulls the "we need to get the house ready" card after lunch today, you can still watch the game at your leisure later, avoiding become the family Grinch before Christmas. Plus, right now, Fubo TV plans are $20 off for their first month, which is doubly awesome because you can cancel at any time. This means you can get their Premier service, which includes Showtime, for just $75 instead of the usual $95. You can also try their low and mid tier services for $55 and $65, respectively, by tapping the button below.

Read more
Falcons vs Colts live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free
NFL field turf

Atlanta Falcons take on Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in just an hour, with kick off scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Colts are enjoying a good run of wins lately with the Falcons hoping to bounce back from a loss against the Carolina Panthers recently. Whichever side you’re backing, if you’re an NFL fan, you’re no doubt keen to catch up with a Falcons vs Colts live stream to see how things play out. You’re in luck as we have everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including how to watch the Falcons vs Colts live stream for free. The key is to find a streaming service that has Fox access. Interested to know more? Let’s take a look.
The best way to watch Falcons vs Colts

The absolute best way to watch Falcons vs Colts is to sign up for Sling TV. The service is one of the best live TV streaming services around with Sling Blue being the package you need to catch the game. Sling Blue costs just $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for subsequent months. It offers plenty of options like AMC, CNN, and Comedy Central. It also has FS1, the NFL Network, and NBCSN, so it’s perfect for anyone keen to watch all the latest NFL games including Falcons vs Colts. If you want even more channel options, you can sign up to Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined for $27.50 for the first month giving you access to 46 channels overall.

Read more