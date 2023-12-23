It is the day before Christmas Eve and the hectic fun of the holiday season is fully underway. But, there’s a small calm before the storm today, a small calm that can only be filled with the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream, today at 12:30 p.m. ET. It’s a perfect after (or even during) lunch match that will likely end before you need to start your last minute holiday prep work. But, where can you watch it and can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free? Here, we investigate the best live TV streaming services to see the match today.

The best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

In our research, we’ve found that English Premier League fans will likely be most happy with Sling TV. It’s a fairly priced service and has nearly all of the games you’ll want to see, including Liverpool vs Arsenal. As mentioned in our Sling TV guide, the service has two plans. You’ll want Sling Blue, which is only $40 per month and is focused on live sports and new coverage. In addition to English Premier League matches, you can also catch NHL and early morning American football matches, just to name a few bonuses. What’s even better is that you your first month for as low as $20, simply by tapping the button below and signing up.

Is there a free Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream?

Don’t want to pay to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream? You might not have to. If you’ve never had a Fubo TV account, you can get a free trial for up to 7 days. It’s one of the best Sling alternatives, includes NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings, and even includes Showtime on their Premier package. Plus, you’ll be able to save the game (and up to 1,000 hours of total footage) to Fubo’s cloud for later viewing. That’s perfect for you if you happen to get lunch plans and need to go out of the house when today’s match is about to start. Just tap the button below to get started and check your offer.

Other ways to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

If it turns out you’ve already joined Fubo TV in the past (and therefore can’t get the free trial again) or you have some other services you want to check out, that’s okay. You can catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match in other ways:

How to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

Here’s an issue you may have not thought of if you’re travelling abroad for the holidays: Logging into one of the live streaming services above and not getting the content you want in the format you want it in. Why could this happen to you? Your device “knows” where it is streaming from due to local IP signals and region-locked content or language issues may arise. It’s not the big problem you think it is, though, if you have one of the best VPNs. For example, with Nord VPN you can instruct your device to pretend as if it is located in your hometown from anywhere in the world. Sweden? Yeah, you’re still in Oklahoma. France? Still Oklahoma. China? Oklahoma. It makes using your streaming services compatible with worldwide travel and super convenient. And, right now you can get a 30 day Nord VPN free trial. So, sign up to Nord VPN catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream using your pre-existing service free by tapping the button below.

