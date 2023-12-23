 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to watch the game for free

John Alexander
By
Arsenal FC players celebrating on the field.
.

It is the day before Christmas Eve and the hectic fun of the holiday season is fully underway. But, there’s a small calm before the storm today, a small calm that can only be filled with the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream, today at 12:30 p.m. ET. It’s a perfect after (or even during) lunch match that will likely end before you need to start your last minute holiday prep work. But, where can you watch it and can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal for free? Here, we investigate the best live TV streaming services to see the match today.

The best way to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

In our research, we’ve found that English Premier League fans will likely be most happy with Sling TV. It’s a fairly priced service and has nearly all of the games you’ll want to see, including Liverpool vs Arsenal. As mentioned in our Sling TV guide, the service has two plans. You’ll want Sling Blue, which is only $40 per month and is focused on live sports and new coverage. In addition to English Premier League matches, you can also catch NHL and early morning American football matches, just to name a few bonuses. What’s even better is that you your first month for as low as $20, simply by tapping the button below and signing up.

Is there a free Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream?

Fubo TV.
.

Don’t want to pay to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream? You might not have to. If you’ve never had a Fubo TV account, you can get a free trial for up to 7 days. It’s one of the best Sling alternatives, includes NBA League Pass and MLB Big Innings, and even includes Showtime on their Premier package. Plus, you’ll be able to save the game (and up to 1,000 hours of total footage) to Fubo’s cloud for later viewing. That’s perfect for you if you happen to get lunch plans and need to go out of the house when today’s match is about to start. Just tap the button below to get started and check your offer.

Related

Other ways to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream

If it turns out you’ve already joined Fubo TV in the past (and therefore can’t get the free trial again) or you have some other services you want to check out, that’s okay. You can catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal match in other ways:

  • Hulu + Live —
  • Peacock TV —

How to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Here’s an issue you may have not thought of if you’re travelling abroad for the holidays: Logging into one of the live streaming services above and not getting the content you want in the format you want it in. Why could this happen to you? Your device “knows” where it is streaming from due to local IP signals and region-locked content or language issues may arise. It’s not the big problem you think it is, though, if you have one of the best VPNs. For example, with Nord VPN you can instruct your device to pretend as if it is located in your hometown from anywhere in the world. Sweden? Yeah, you’re still in Oklahoma. France? Still Oklahoma. China? Oklahoma. It makes using your streaming services compatible with worldwide travel and super convenient. And, right now you can get a 30 day Nord VPN free trial. So, sign up to Nord VPN catch the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream using your pre-existing service free by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: Watch the Carabao Cup
Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.

Liverpool and West Ham meet in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup later today with both sides keen to make it to the final four. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. ET. It’s a busy time for both sides with the teams also handling being in the top half of the Premier League and European fixtures too. That could mean a slightly different squad lineup for both compared to usual, but it’s sure to be a thrilling match. If you’re keen to see the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, we’ve got everything you need to know. Take a look below at everything you need to know.
The best way to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

The best and only way to watch Liverpool vs West Ham is to sign up for ESPN+. The sports-focused streaming service is the exclusive home of the Carabao Cup along with many other live sports like Wimbledon, Monday Night Football, and many NHL games too. It also hosts a ton of classic and original ESPN content including the entire 30 for 30 documentary catalog which is widely regarded as a great series to catch up on. ESPN+ also has exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views if you love UFC. The service costs $11 per month or $110 a year. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle for $4 more a month and grab Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.

Read more
How to watch David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko for free — the last Showtime boxing event
David Morrell and Sena Agbeko on a promotional poster.

David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs) and Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) are finally going to face off. The two fighters were supposed to meet in the undercard of the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight in April, but a medical issue from Agbeko prevented the Nevada boxing commission from licensing the fight, so it was postponed. Morrell is the favorite, and after his devastating first round KO of Yamaguchi Falcao, Agbeko's replacement for the April fight, most people are expecting this fight not to go the distance.

But perhaps the bigger story of the night is the end of Showtime boxing. Showtime has shuttered its sports broadcasting wing, and that means tonight is the final Showtime boxing event. The broadcaster has been a staple of the sport for decades now, starting back in 1986. Showtime will likely play a montage of big boxing moments at some point during the event, so look forward to that.

Read more
How to watch the Jake Paul fight tonight — is it a PPV?
Jake Paul and Andre August on a promotional poster.

Jake Paul has fought MMA stars, influencers, and even Floyd Mayweather, the self-proclaimed "best ever" boxer. He's made hundreds of millions of dollars in PPV events. Tonight he starts a new chapter in his boxing career: the long road to a legitimate world championship. Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) will have to fight a slew of opponents at his experience and skill level in order to put himself in the challenger position for a belt. He's starting that grind by facing Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs), a relatively unknown cruiserweight with a similar record to Paul's.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August starts streaming on Friday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is not a PPV, which is a first for Paul. Keep reading to see everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.
Jake Paul vs. Andre August undercard

Read more