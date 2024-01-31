 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Man City vs Burnley live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Looking to begin their climb out of the relegation zone, Burnley are in desperate need of some positive results soon. Unfortunately for Vincent Kompany’s side, a date with his former team Manchester City at Etihad Stadium awaits on Wednesday. The Citizens sit second on the Premier League table and haven’t lost a league match at home since November of 2022, making them massive favorites for today’s showdown.

In the United States, the match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock. That means that you can’t watch a legal live stream of the match for free, but it is cheap and simple and ultimately well worth it for Premier League fans.

Watch Man City vs Burnley on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

If you enjoy the Premier League even a little bit, Peacock is a must-have streaming service. While some matches throughout the season will be televised on USA Network, NBC or CNBC, roughly half will stream exclusively on Peacock. Plus, the matches that are televised on NBC will also will be available live on Peacock, while the ones on USA and CNBC will be available as replays the following day. There’s also “Goal Rush,” the whip-around show during the busy window of matches, as well as other Premier League programming, to keep you fulfilled all day long with EPL-related content.

Related

Unfortunately, there is no Peacock TV free trial, but Peacock Premium is just $6 per month or $60 per year (which gives you two free months). Considering you get all the aforementioned Premier League action, as well as the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock, that price is well worth it.

Watch Man City vs Burnley Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside the country, a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address to allow you to use your location-restricted streaming services such as Peacock as if you were still at home in the United States. You can check out our guide to the best VPN deals right here, or if you’re looking for a quick recommendation, NordVPN is safe, provides fast streaming speeds and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Club América vs Necaxa live stream: Can you watch for free?
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Both off to perfect starts to the 2024 Clausura campaign, Club América takes on Necaxa in a potentially thrilling showdown at Estadio Victoria on Saturday. These sides were at the complete opposite ends of the table during the 2023 Apertura, but Necaxa has gotten off to a much better start here and now gets a massive test at home against the champions.

The match is about to start, at 10 p.m. ET start time, and will be televised in Spanish on both Univision and TUDN. That means there are several different live stream options if you live in the US, all of which include a free trial. Here's everything you need to know.
The Best Way to Watch América vs Necaxa

Read more
How to watch Munguia vs Ryder: Is it a PPV?
Jaime Munguia and John Ryder on a promotional poster.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder is going to be a slugfest. Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) is coming off a fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko that was named Fight of the Year by Ring Magazine. It was a brutal war that saw both men take some serious punishment. Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) is also coming off a brutal fight, albeit a more one-sided one. He hung in all 12 rounds with Canelo despite a wicked cut and a fifth round knockdown. We're expecting a brutal fight between two heavy punchers with solid chins.

The DAZN broadcast of Munguia vs Ryder is about to start, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.
Munguia vs Ryder undercard
This fight features a few notable championship bouts on the undercard. Here is the full schedule:

Read more
Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23 live stream: Can you watch for free?
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Both off to a tough start in the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, Uruguay and Chile meet Saturday as each Under-23 side looks to keep hope alive in their quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

This match is just about to kickoff, at 6:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 2. That gives us a lot of different ways to watch a live stream, so let's rundown the different options for watching Uruguay vs Chile online.
The Best Way to Watch Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23

Read more