Man City vs Burnley live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to begin their climb out of the relegation zone, Burnley are in desperate need of some positive results soon. Unfortunately for Vincent Kompany’s side, a date with his former team Manchester City at Etihad Stadium awaits on Wednesday. The Citizens sit second on the Premier League table and haven’t lost a league match at home since November of 2022, making them massive favorites for today’s showdown.

In the United States, the match kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock. That means that you can’t watch a legal live stream of the match for free, but it is cheap and simple and ultimately well worth it for Premier League fans.

Watch Man City vs Burnley on Peacock

If you enjoy the Premier League even a little bit, Peacock is a must-have streaming service. While some matches throughout the season will be televised on USA Network, NBC or CNBC, roughly half will stream exclusively on Peacock. Plus, the matches that are televised on NBC will also will be available live on Peacock, while the ones on USA and CNBC will be available as replays the following day. There’s also “Goal Rush,” the whip-around show during the busy window of matches, as well as other Premier League programming, to keep you fulfilled all day long with EPL-related content.

Unfortunately, there is no Peacock TV free trial, but Peacock Premium is just $6 per month or $60 per year (which gives you two free months). Considering you get all the aforementioned Premier League action, as well as the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock, that price is well worth it.

Watch Man City vs Burnley Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside the country, a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address to allow you to use your location-restricted streaming services such as Peacock as if you were still at home in the United States. You can check out our guide to the best VPN deals right here, or if you’re looking for a quick recommendation, NordVPN is safe, provides fast streaming speeds and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you aren’t satisfied.

