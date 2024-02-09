Watch the Man City vs Everton live stream: Is there a free broadcast?

Back in the driver’s seat in the Premier League, Manchester City take on Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Following their fifth league win a row, coupled with Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal last weekend, The Citizens are now just two points back from the leaders with a match a hand. Everton, meanwhile, are moving in the opposite direction, as they remain in the relegation zone after a draw with Tottenham.

The match starts at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning, and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. That gives us several different ways to watch a live stream, including three free options.

The Best Way to Watch Man City vs Everton

You can head down to the very next section for some live stream options that come with a free trial, but if you want the cheapest way to watch every televised Premier League game this season (Peacock will have all the non-televised matches), it’s Sling TV, and it’s not particularly close.

The “Sling Blue + News Extra” bundle comes with 49 total channels, including USA Network and CNBC, which will get you every Premier League match that isn’t on Peacock. It normally costs $46 per month, which is already cheaper than any other streaming service with these channels, but it’s also currently offering a special deal of just $15 for your first month. It may not come with a free trial, but that’s the best value among live-TV streaming services right now.

Is There a Free Man City vs Everton Live Stream?

Fubo has turned into arguably the most comprehensive live-TV streaming service in the business and makes for a fantastic option to not only watch Man City vs Everton, but also tons of other sports, TV shows and movies. The “Pro” plan has a massive 180-plus total channels, including USA Network and CNBC, and it comes with a free seven-day trial.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial and you’re looking for another way to watch this match at no cost, both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (any of the four plans, starting with “Entertainment”) include USA Network and CNBC and come with a free five-day trial.

Other Ways to Watch the Man City vs Everton Live Stream

Another service worth mentioning is Hulu With Live TV. There’s no free trial, so this is more of a long-term solution, but it comes with 75-plus channels (including USA Network and CNBC), Hulu’s library of movies and shows, Disney+ and ESPN+ all for $77 per month. That’s good value, especially if you’re a massive soccer fan. It’ll get you all of the televised Premier League matches, as well as La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey and English Football Championship, all of which are exclusively on ESPN+.

How to Watch the Man City vs Everton Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network masks your IP address, allowing you to use US-only sites (which includes most of the aforementioned streaming services) even if you’re physically outside of the country. NordVPN is safe and fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so we would start there, but you can also check out our recent rundown of the best VPN deals.

