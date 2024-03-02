 Skip to main content
Man City vs Man United live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The newest chapter of the Manchester derby will be written today, as Manchester United head to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. This fixture is never not compelling, but with City chasing a title and United in strong form, this should be a cracker of a match.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Sunday, February 3, and will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States. Here’s what you need to know about Peacock and how exactly to watch City vs United.

Watch Man City vs Man United on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.

If you live in the US, you’ll need Peacock to watch this match. There’s no free trial, but it costs just $6 per month or $60 per year. This game alone is probably worth the $6, but you’ll also get about half of all Premier League matches (and the ones that aren’t live on Peacock will be available as replays the next day), other live sports (college basketball, WWE, IndyCar, rugby and more) and Peacock’s entire on-demand library of shows and movies.

After you’ve signed up for Peacock, you can then watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live on the Peacock app, which is available on most phones, tablets and streaming devices. Or, if you don’t have a compatible device, you can also watch on your computer via the Peacock website.

Watch Man City vs Man United Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Looking to watch Peacock from outside the United States? Your options are fairly limited since the streaming service is restricted to US-only, but you can try out a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s mask your IP address and location, allowing you to access content that is normally geo-locked. Some streaming services have gotten wise and started to block certain VPN’s, but this is still your best option for watching Peacock from abroad.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services right now. It’s reliable, it’s fast, it has over 6,000 servers and it has a Google Chrome extension, which can be helpful for getting past certain streaming service’s block attempts. Moreover, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can always change course if it doesn’t work for you.

We’ve also compiled a list of the best VPN deals available right now if you want some more options.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
