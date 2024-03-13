Nuggets vs Heat live stream: Can you watch for free?

In a rematch of last year’s finals, the Denver Nuggets head to the Kaseya Center to take on the Miami Heat tonight. These squads are moving in opposite directions at the moment, as last year’s champs have won nine of 10, while the Heat are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The game is schedule to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or you’re ready to cut the cable cord, we have some different options for watching a live stream of the game, including several with a free trial.

The Best Way to Watch the Nuggets vs Heat Live Stream

If you are indeed looking for a long-term option, Sling TV is the cheapest streaming service that includes ESPN. The “Sling Orange” channel bundle comes with 31 channels in total and costs just $40 per month, but it’s also currently on sale for just $20 for the first month. Not only that, but you can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz and MGM+ all included for free for that first month.

While there’s no Sling free trial (you can check out the next section for some of those options), this is the best option if you want to watch the rest of the season’s biggest NBA games–TNT and ESPN3 (which simulcasts NBA on ABC games) are also included with Sling Orange–for the cheapest price possible.

Is There a Free Nuggets vs Heat Live Stream?

If the cheapest long-term price isn’t your top priority, then there are plenty of other options for watching a live stream of the Nuggets vs Heat.

The Fubo “Pro” channel package, YouTube TV “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package all include ESPN. They are more expensive long-term options than Sling, but that’s because their channel plans are much more extensive. Fubo has 180-plus channels in its arsenal, while YouTube comes in at 100-plus and DirecTV Stream is anywhere from 75 to 150 depending on the package you choose.

Of course, if you’re not worried about any of that and you just want to watch the Nuggets vs Heat for free, all three of these streaming services come with a free trial. That means you can sign up, watch the game and then cancel without having to pay anything.

How to Watch the Nuggets vs Heat Live Stream from Abroad

There will be other ways to watch NBA games depending on what country you’re in, but the international version of NBA League Pass should be an option in most cases. However, if you want to watch one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the US, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN).

NordVPN will give you exactly what you need, and while it doesn’t have a free trial in the traditional sense of the word, it does comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also check out our ranking of the best VPN services for some other good alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations