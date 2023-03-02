The next PGA Tour event — the Arnold Palmer Invitational — is one you seriously don’t want to miss. Exhibiting some of the best golfers in the world, this is the golfing weekend to watch. If you’re not sure where to begin with knowing how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out all the best ways to watch the golfing event. That includes the perfect way to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream for free. Read on while we take you through the choices.

Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV continues to be one of the best live TV streaming services for sports fans. In this case, you get access to the Golf Channel along with the likes of Fox Sports 1 and 2, the MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many more. Besides sports channels, there’s also access to many news stations, Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and others so the whole family will be delighted. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there’s always a FuboTV free trial to check out. Sign up for it and you get seven days of access for free so it’s perfect if you simply want to check out the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational for free.

Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on Sling TV

Sling is a consistently great option for anyone keen to cut the cord and watch through an online subscription. The Sling Blue package offers what you need to watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational while also offering the USA Network, NBC, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and more for all your sport loving needs. There are plenty of other channels for when you need a break from sports too. For the first month, it costs $20 before rising to $40 a month so it’s fairly affordable. You also get 50 hours of DVR storage bundled in.

Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ has 4,300 hours of live golf coverage from 35 PGA Tour tournaments each year so there are plenty of choices here. It offers four feeds including a main feed, marquee group, featured groups, and featured holes. There’s no ESPN free trial but it costs just $10 per month and gives you access to plenty of soccer, NCAA basketball, and much more. That includes the full 30 for 30 documentary series. Alternatively, pay $13 per month for the Disney Bundle and you also get monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu thrown in.

Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on Peacock TV

Thanks to NBC airing the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Peacock TV also has the golfing weekend. You’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to see it with a choice of either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month for no ads. It’s a less popular streaming service but it still has some good other shows and movies to watch. While you’re signed up, this is a great chance to watch the best shows on Peacock such as Bel-Air, Poker Face, and Saturday Night Live.

Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV offers a vast wealth of live TV streaming options so it’s a great bet for watching the PGA Tour live stream. The service costs $70 per month and also bundles in Disney+ and ESPN+ so you’ve got plenty of varied options. The best shows on Hulu are worth checking out too with the likes of How I Met Your Father, Letterkenny, and Welcome to Chippendales sure to entertain.

Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is a fine choice for any keen cord-cutters. As well as access to the PGA Tour, you get NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Comedy Central, CNN, and many more. With plenty of variety, it should keep the whole family amused, right down to its inclusion of the Disney Channel. It costs $65 per month and there’s also unlimited DVR space and exclusive sports features like a Stats View too.

Watch the PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch the PGA Tour, your streaming services may not keep up. They adjust according to your location with some not even working at all. To circumvent this and to get what you pay for, you need one of the best VPNs. Simply sign up to NordVPN and you can always choose a US-based location so you can trick your connection into thinking you’re home. From there, it’s easy to access your desired streaming service and keep up with the PGA Tour. There are many good NordVPN deals around but you can also sign up to a form of NordVPN free trial if you want to double-check just how simple it is.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations