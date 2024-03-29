Purdue vs Gonzaga live stream: Can you watch for free?

In a rematch of their Maui Invitational quarterfinal matchup in November, Purdue and Gonzaga will go head-to-head in the Sweet 16 today. The Boilermakers won that first matchup by 10, but as is the case with most teams still playing at this time of the year, the Zags are playing their best basketball of the season.

The game starts at 7:39 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS and truTV, but if you don’t have cable, there are also lots of ways you can watch March Madness online for free or cheap.

Is There a Free Purdue vs Gonzaga State Live Stream?

If you’ve never tried them before, this is your perfect opportunity to check out a live-TV streaming service such as YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package).

Not only do they include TBS for tonight’s game, but they also come with CBS, TNT and truTV (along with upwards of 100-plus other channels depending on the package you choose). That’s every channel you need for every game of the tournament. Moreover, you can try either of them out for five days for free, and there are just six total days of basketball left in the tourney. You do the math.

If you’ve used up both of your free trials already, you can always head over to the March Madness Live app/website. Logging into a cable provider will actually get you a live stream of every tournament game, but you can watch any game you want for three hours before being prompted to actually log in.

Other Ways to Watch the Purdue vs Gonzaga State Live Stream

Max subscribers can watch every truTV, TBS and TNT game. These games are technically a part of the B/R Sports add-on, which will eventually cost an extra $10 per month, but that’s currently included with Max for free.

A subscription to Max itself costs $10 per month and doesn’t come with a free trial, but this is ultimately the cheapest way to watch Purdue vs Gonzaga in the non-free-trial category.

Sling TV is another relatively cheap long-term option worth looking at. The “Sling Orange” channel plan includes TBS and TNT, and it will run you just $30 for your first month. That goes up to $40 per month after that, but that’s still less expensive than any other live-TV streaming service with TBS. What’s also nice about this one is it also comes with ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, giving you what you need to watch every game at the women’s tournament, as well.

How to Watch the Purdue vs Gonzaga Live Stream from Abroad

Looking to watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Purdue from outside of the United States? If the country you’re in doesn’t have a way to watch it, you could always try a VPN. Essentially, it will hide your IP address/location, allowing you to stream on US-only sites such as YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or any of the above mentioned services.

NordVPN is a great option for streaming, as it doesn’t limit your bandwidth speeds, and it has over 2,000 servers in the US. That important because some streaming services are able to block VPN servers, but with so many options, you’ll always find one that works with the site you’re trying to access.

