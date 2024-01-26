Watch Tottenham vs Man City live stream: Can you watch for free?

The fourth round of the FA Cup continues Friday with a potentially explosive showdown between holders Manchester City and hosts Tottenham. City have advanced to at least the fifth round of this tournament in eight consecutive years, while Spurs have made it that far in three straight, so one streak will give way Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If you live in the United States, the must-watch match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+. It won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere, which limits your options, but it also makes watching the match very straightforward. Here’s everything you need to know to watch a live stream of Tottenham vs Man City in the US.

Watch Tottenham vs Man City on ESPN+

In the US, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch Tottenham vs Manchester City. There is no ESPN+ free trial, but if you plan on watching any more of the FA Cup, or if you’re a soccer fan in general, you’re going to want to have ESPN+ for the long-term anyways. Not only does it include every single match of this tournament, but ESPN+ also includes Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey, Championship and international matches, as well as dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and more.

ESPN+ by itself will run you $11 per month, or you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for a total of just $15 per month. Buying all three of those separately would come out to $27 per month, so that’s about 44 percent savings if you go with the bundle.

Watch Tottenham vs Man City Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location, which can come in handy if you’re outside of the United States but trying to use a US-only streaming service such as ESPN+. There are a lot of good VPNs out there, but NordVPN is easily one of the best. It’s reliable, doesn’t limit your streaming speeds, has an extension for Google Chrome and comes with a free 30-day money-back guarantee. If you want to shop around, you can take a more in-depth look at our VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations