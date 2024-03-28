UNC vs Alabama live stream: Can you watch for free?

As they inch closer to the first Final Four in school history, fourth-seeded Alabama will first have to get by a team that has 21 of them when they take on No. 1 North Carolina at Crypto.com Arena tonight.

Tip-off for this one is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET, though the exact time will be about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Arizona vs Clemson. The game is being televised on CBS, but there are a ton of different ways you can watch March Madness online for free.

Is There a Free UNC vs Alabama Live Stream?

Take your pick.

If you want a cable-replacing live-TV streaming service that includes CBS and a whole package of other channels, then you could go with YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) or Fubo (“Pro” plan). All of them come with a free trial, so you can watch UNC vs Alabama without actually having to pay anything.

Note that if you want to watch other tournament games on TBS, TNT or truTV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream have all of those channels, while Fubo does not.

If you just want to watch this game and don’t care about anything else that’s included, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is probably the most simple option. It comes with a seven-day free trial and will get you a live stream of your local CBS channel. You can also get the exact same thing through Amazon Prime Channels, which comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

The last option is NCAA’s official March Madness Live app/website. If you’re able to sign in with a cable provider, you can watch every game of the tournament this way. But if you aren’t able to sign in, you can still watch unrestricted for your first three hours.

How to Watch the UNC vs Alabama Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN is probably what you’re looking for here. All of the aforementioned streaming services are going to be blocked anywhere outside of the United States, but with NordVPN, you can hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the US. This allows you to stream or browse content that is normally restricted to US-only.

Much like most of the best VPN services, NordVPN doesn’t come with a free trial. However, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can still try it out risk-free.

