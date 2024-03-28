 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

UNC vs Alabama live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

As they inch closer to the first Final Four in school history, fourth-seeded Alabama will first have to get by a team that has 21 of them when they take on No. 1 North Carolina at Crypto.com Arena tonight.

Tip-off for this one is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET, though the exact time will be about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Arizona vs Clemson. The game is being televised on CBS, but there are a ton of different ways you can watch March Madness online for free.

Is There a Free UNC vs Alabama Live Stream?

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Take your pick.

Related

If you want a cable-replacing live-TV streaming service that includes CBS and a whole package of other channels, then you could go with YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) or Fubo (“Pro” plan). All of them come with a free trial, so you can watch UNC vs Alabama without actually having to pay anything.

Note that if you want to watch other tournament games on TBS, TNT or truTV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream have all of those channels, while Fubo does not.

If you just want to watch this game and don’t care about anything else that’s included, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is probably the most simple option. It comes with a seven-day free trial and will get you a live stream of your local CBS channel. You can also get the exact same thing through Amazon Prime Channels, which comes with a separate seven-day free trial.

The last option is NCAA’s official March Madness Live app/website. If you’re able to sign in with a cable provider, you can watch every game of the tournament this way. But if you aren’t able to sign in, you can still watch unrestricted for your first three hours.

How to Watch the UNC vs Alabama Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) such as NordVPN is probably what you’re looking for here. All of the aforementioned streaming services are going to be blocked anywhere outside of the United States, but with NordVPN, you can hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the US. This allows you to stream or browse content that is normally restricted to US-only.

Much like most of the best VPN services, NordVPN doesn’t come with a free trial. However, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can still try it out risk-free.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
76ers vs Clippers live stream: Can you watch for free?
Staples Center LA Clippers stadium

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their trip through the Pacific Division when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in some Sunday afternoon NBA action.

Tip time -- 3:30 p.m. ET -- is quickly approaching. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers markets only) and Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers markets), but if you don't have those channels or you live out of market, there are several ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free.
Is There a Free 76ers vs Clippers Live Stream?

Read more
Tennessee vs Texas live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

Rick Barnes takes on his old team in the Round of 32 today, as second-seeded Tennessee battles No. 7 Texas for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The game should tip off soon, at 8:00 p.m. ET, though it depends on the UNC vs Michigan State game, as it will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of that one. It will be televised on CBS, but if you don't have cable and want to watch March Madness online, we have several different options for watching a free live stream.
Is There a Free Texas vs Tennessee Live Stream?

Read more
Panthers vs Rangers live stream: Can you watch for free?
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.

Both attempting to chase down Boston for the No. 1 seed in the East, the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers meet for a huge showdown today at Madison Square Garden.

The game is starting very soon, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on ABC in the United States. If you don't have cable, though, there are still a bevy of different ways you can watch the game streaming live online.
Is There a Free Panthers vs Rangers Live Stream?

Read more