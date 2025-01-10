3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (January 10-12)

Table of Contents Table of Contents American Primeval (2025) No Good Deed (2024) Hollywood (2020)

While there are plenty of things we love about Netflix, one of the worst things about the streamer is the way things can emerge and vanish, even if they’re still available to watch. Once something is not on the home page, it can be nearly impossible to know it even exists.

That can make picking shows that are a good fit for you a nearly impossible challenge. That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of three excellent underrated shows that are worth your time this weekend, regardless of what your algorithm might say.

American Primeval (2025)

A new series that will hopefully find a big audience, American Primeval tells the story of a mother and son who find community in the brutality of the American West. Starring Glow‘s Betty Gilpin, one of the great TV actresses of the past 10 years, American Primeval is definitely brutal at times, but it’s ultimately a show about the ways the West could allow people to start over and escape what had come before.

The ensemble cast also includes Taylor Kitsch, Shawnee Pourier, and Derek Hinkley, and crucially, the series incorporates a Native American perspective that many other shows of this kind lack. Fans looking for the next retro Yellowstone show like 1923 or 1883, albeit one filled with gruesome violence, should check out American Primeval.

No Good Deed (2024)

No Good Deed Season 1 Trailer

In an age of high-concept miniseries, there’s something refreshingly basic about the approach that No Good Deed takes to its central story. The series follows three different couples who are all vying for the same 1920s villa in Los Angeles, each of whom believes that the house is the answer to all of their problems.

At the same time, the couple selling the house is reckoning with their decision to move, and with the recent death of their son. No Good Deed is a sendup of California’s outrageous real estate market, and features the kind of ensemble cast, which has Friends star Lisa Kudrow, Everybody Loves Raymond‘s Ray Romano, and others, that make every scene work.

Hollywood (2020)

HOLLYWOOD | Official Trailer | Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix deal was not the slam dunk for the streamer that it could have been, and one of the creator’s biggest commercial failures was Hollywood. The series, which ran for just a single season in 2020, follows a group of aspiring stars in the years after World War II as they try to make it big.

Featuring an ensemble made up of real historical figures like Anna May Wong and Hattie McDaniel and invented characters like Jeremy Pope’s Archie Coleman, the show features a number of young talents who would go on to be major stars like David Corenswet, who is the next Man of Steel in the upcoming Superman movie. While flawed, the show does shine an interesting and entertaining light on the ways in which racism and homophobia coursed through this era of filmmaking in ways that were rarely addressed then.

