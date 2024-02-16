Verona vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to recover after two consecutive Serie A defeats, second-place Juventus travel to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to take on Verona, who are hoping to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

The match starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 17, and is exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. However, there are actually multiple different avenues you can take to get Paramount+, giving us several options for watching Verona vs Juventus online for free.

Is There a Free Verona vs Juventus Live Stream?

On the surface, there’s just one option, Paramount+, which has exclusive rights to every Serie A match (sometimes the bigger matches are simulcast on CBS or CBS Sports Network, but every game will be on Paramount+ regardless). But there are actually a number of different ways you can get Paramount+, and they all come with a separate free trial.

The first and most simple way is to just get it through the actual Paramount+ website or app. But if you’ve already used up that seven-day free trial, you can also get Paramount+ via Amazon Channels. You’ll need a Prime subscription for this option, but that’s free for your first 30 days, and the Paramount+ channel is free for seven days.

Finally, you can go through DirecTV Stream. Make sure to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for your free five-day trial, and you can then head back over to the Paramount+ website or app and use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in and watch the match.

How to Watch the Verona vs Juventus Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) masks your IP address and hides your location. That’s important for giving you added security while online, but it can also allow you to bypass geo-blocks and stream US-only sites even if you’re abroad.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there. You can take a look at our guide to the best VPN deals, or you can get started with one of the best, NordVPN. It’s safe, has over 6,000 servers across the world you can connect to, and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind at any point.

