Where to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free

Dan Girolamo
By

On November 20, 1973, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts taught us to count our blessings and appreciate the important things in life in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. In the Emmy Award-winning animated special, Charlie and Sally Brown are supposed to head to their grandmother’s house for Thanksgiving. Before they can leave, Peppermint Patty invites herself and a few friends over for dinner. Even though he can’t cook, Charlie Brown decides to improvise and cook a simple meal with the help of Snoopy and Linus before heading to his grandma’s.

Though not as popular as A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is still quite effective in conveying the true meaning of the holiday. It’s an appropriate tribute to Thanksgiving. Here’s how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV+

Charlie Brown talks to Snoopy.
United Feature Syndicate

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream on Apple TV+. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Apple TV+ will allow anyone to stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free from Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19. Open the Apple TV+ app or head to tv.apple.com on Saturday and press play.

How much does it cost?

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers a free 7-day trial to all new customers. After the conclusion of the trial, the monthly price is just $10. Apple TV+ recently experienced a price hike, raising the monthly cost from $7 to $10. However, if you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included for free for three months. Apple TV+ can be accessed through the app on your favorite Apple devices, streaming platforms, and smart TVs, or online at tv.apple.com.

By subscribing to Apple TV+, customers will receive access to Apple’s library of original series and movies. Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Severance, and Silo are some of the popular television shows on the service. After Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon wrap up their theatrical runs, they will stream on Apple TV+.

Additional Apple TV+ holiday programming

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will celebrate the holiday season with a specially curated lineup of festive movies and TV shows. Other Charlie Brown specials are currently available to stream, including A Charlie Brown ChristmasIt’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown. New holiday specials from The Snoopy Show, Frog and Toad, Sago Mini Friends, and Shape Island will also premiere on the service this holiday season.

Hannah Waddingham, best known for her role as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, will release a musical special titled Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas on November 22.  Another highlight of Apple TV+’s holiday schedule is The Velveteen Rabbit, a special based on the famous children’s book, which will arrive on November 22.

Looking for more holiday-themed entertainment? Check out our Christmas and holiday program guide for the 2023 holiday season.

