Bayern vs Werder live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Winners of three straight in the league, Bayern take on Werder on Sunday at Allianz Arena. While the hosts are looking for an emphatic victory to remain hot on the heels of Leverkusen atop the Bundesliga table, Ole Werner’s squad would love to simply grab a point here as they attempt to steer clear of the relegation zone.

If you live in the United States, the match will start at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow, Sunday, January 21, and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+. It’s not on regular cable TV anywhere, so your options for watching a legal live stream in the U.S. are somewhat limited, but that makes it very simple, too. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bayern vs Werder.

Watch Bayern vs Werder on ESPN+

As just mentioned, ESPN+ is the only place you can watch Bayern vs Werder if you live in the United States. There is no ESPN+ free trial, so watching the match completely free isn’t possible, but ESPN+ costs just $11 per month by itself or $15 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+. Considering what all comes with it—every Bundesliga match, dozens of live sports, including La Liga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup and other soccer at both the club and international level, every 30-for-30 documentary and other original written and video content—it doesn’t take long for that price to be well worth it.

Watch Bayern vs Werder Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re an ESPN+ subscriber but you’re out of the country during the time of the match, you can try a virtual private network (VPN), which can mask your location and allow you to stream ESPN+ as if you’re still located in the U.S. There are plenty of options when it comes to the best VPNs, but NordVPN is an elite choice. It’s extremely reliable, doesn’t limit your streaming speeds and comes with a free 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s also currently on sale, as shown in our VPN deals roundup.

