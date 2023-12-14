 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream (legally)

Chicago Bulls take on Miami Heat at 7.30PM ET/4.30PM PT tonight with the stats making it look like the Bulls will snatch a victory here. Whoever you’re backing, if you’re an NBA fan, you’re really not going to want to miss this game. The best way to watch the Bulls vs Heat live stream is to tune in through one of the best live TV streaming services. There are a couple of options at your disposal with one working out at fantastic value if you plan on signing up for a while, while another is best if you’re solely focused on this one game. Read on while we take you through what you need to know, as well as what to do if you’re traveling abroad right now.

The best way to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat

The absolute best way to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat is to sign up for Sling TV right now. The streaming service is one of the best around and it offers tremendous value for money right now. Sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month and you get access to 32 different channels including all you need to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat. Alternatively, you can sign up for Orange + Blue for $27.50 for the first month and gain 46 channels in all. There’s something for everyone here with a mixture of family-friendly, news, and sports content across the board. After the first month, the price increases to either $40 per month or $55 per month for the service but that’s still highly competitive compared to many rivals.

Is there a free Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream?

If you solely want to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream and it’s not essential to see much else of the NBA, you can do so for free. Sign up for FuboTV and you can enjoy a one-week free trial giving you time to watch a free Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream and a few other things in the next few days. It’s not much use if you plan on watching all of the NBA for less with FuboTV rising to $70 at minimum per month after the free trial, but it’s ideal for this one match.

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat from anywhere

If you travel often or even you’re just traveling right now, you’ve got a problem when it comes to watching anything like the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream. Crossing borders means switching between different geo-restrictions meaning often services like Sling and FuboTV won’t work. To circumvent this and still get what you’re paying for, you need to sign up for one of the best VPNs. It’s not complicated by any means with NordVPN being the highlight of the bunch. Through using it, you can easily trick your current connection into still thinking you’re home. It just takes a few clicks of a button and instantly provides you with your usual service as well as provides more enhanced security too. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth every cent so it’s worth signing up for.

