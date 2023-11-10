 Skip to main content
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks live stream: watch the NBA for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Friday night marks the return of the NBA In-Season Tournament as group play will feature Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers traveling to Texas to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks inside American Airlines Center. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on November 10. The Clippers and Mavericks are two of the five teams in West: Group B. Friday’s matchup marks Los Angeles’ first game in group play. The Mavericks, however, are 0-1 in the group stages after losing 125-114 to the Denver Nuggets.

Clippers versus Mavericks is a local game, so fans in the Los Angeles and Dallas markets can watch on over-the-air TV stations. Los Angeles residents can watch on Bally Sports SoCal, and Dallas inhabitants can see the game on Bally Sports Southwest. For fans across the country, the best way to watch the game is on NBA League Pass, which streams nearly every game on the schedule. NBA fans can purchase League Pass through the streaming television service Sling TV. Find out more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.

Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services. The days of paying for unwanted and unnecessary channels are over. With Sling TV, pick and choose the channel lineup that you want, which will end up saving you hundreds of dollars a year if you switch from cable.

The two paid subscription plans are Sling Orange and Sling Blue. With 32 total channels, Sling Orange is more geared toward sports and news. Channels include ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and Disney. With 42 total channels, Sling Blue caters to those who prioritize news and entertainment. Channels include Fox, NBC, and ABC. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Sling Blue costs $45/month. Customers can bundle Sling Orange + Sling Blue for $60/month. All three options will be half off for the first month.

Basketball fans can stream the NBA all season long with NBA League Pass. Customers can save $250 by prepaying for six months of Sling Orange and NBA League Pass, which starts at $270.

Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

The Clippers and Mavericks are two Western Conference teams that will be jockeying with each other for playoff positioning all season long. It’s still early in the season, but these games could be crucial in determining playoff seeding. For American fans who plan on tuning in from abroad, did you know that you could run into problems with your stream due to regional broadcast restrictions and phishing attacks? To alleviate these issues, we strongly suggest downloading a VPN.

Using a VPN with Sling TV will combat geographic limitations and cyber scams. A VPNalso  adds more security and privacy to your connection. One of the best VPN services available is NordVPN. If you are hesitant to sign up, rest assured that NordVPN allows customers to try the service for free for one month.

