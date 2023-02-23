 Skip to main content
PGA Tour live stream: Watch the Honda Classic for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

For PGA tour fans the Honda Classic is a can’t-miss event. It’s a four-round event that tees off Thursday, February 23 and culminates with the final round on Sunday, February 26. The television broadcast is being handled by NBC, which has spread coverage across both NBC and Golf Channel. This makes it a little trickier to track down how to watch the Honda Classic live stream online, but we’ve done the heavy lifting for you, and have even tracked down a couple of ways to watch for free. Read onward for more details.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Coverage of the first two days of the Honda Classic will be handled by Golf Channel, which you can access through Sling TV as an add-on to a base subscription. Sling is a good service for sports lovers in general, as base subscriptions will get you access to channels like ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and FS1. You’ll also be able to get access to NBC through Sling TV, which picks up coverage beginning with Round 3 on Saturday. Sling TV is stillan affordable option for watching the Honda Classic, as the base subscription plans are just $40 per month and the Sports Extra add-on, which will get you access to Golf Channel, is an additional $11 per month.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on FuboTV

World Series on FuboTV.

FuboTV is another live TV streaming service that offers access to coverage of the Honda Classic. The event is accessible through FuboTV by way of both NBC and Golf Channel, the two networks carrying the event’s TV broadcast. In addition to full coverage of the Honda Classic, a FuboTV subscription gets you access to dozens of sports channels. These include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and even several original Fubo Sports channels. A FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, and a FuboTV free trial is also available, which will allow you to spend the next seven days exploring what the streaming TV service has to offer at zero cost. You can also take advantage of it to watch the Honda Classic live stream for free.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

NBC is using its streaming service, Peacock TV, to offer full online access to the Honda Classic. Peacock will be covering all four days of the event, simulcasting the coverage you would see if you were watching the Honda Classic on NBC or Golf Channel. Peacock is a great place to catch live sports in general, including other PGA Tour events, Sunday Night Football, and Premier League soccer, making its $5 per month subscription worth every penny for sports lovers.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Among the channels offered with a Hulu with Live TV subscription are both NBC and Golf Channel, which means you can get access to full coverage of the Honda Classic with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. This is also a great streaming platform for sports lover, as its list of channel offerings is long, and it’s one of the few online streaming TV services that nearly replicates the experience of having a cable subscription. There isn’t a way to access Hulu with Live TV for free, but there is a Hulu free trial available, which can give you an idea of what the platform has to offer. Hulu with Live TV starts at $70 per month.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is an option for live streaming the Honda Classic if it’s an event you aren’t looking to catch the entirety of. You’ll be able to catch Rounds 3 and 4 on NBC with YouTube TV, but it doesn’t offer access to Golf Channel, which is covering Rounds 1 and 2. Because it can only offer partial coverage, YouTube TV may not be the best option for watching the Honda Classic, though it does have a free trial available to new subscribers. Taking advantage of this would allow you to watch Rounds 1 and 2 for free with YouTube TV.

Watch the PGA Tour Honda Classic live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Watching the Honda Classic online can get a little more complicated if you’re trying to watch overseas. Geographical restrictions typically come into play with streaming services, but you can work around this and access the event with a virtual private network. Pairing one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN with a streaming platform like FuboTV is an ideal situatio, as everything will function just as it would if you were watching at home. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always ripe for the picking. There is also a NordVPN free trial available, which gives you full access to the service for an entire month.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream: Watch La Liga for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 18, 2023
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

La Liga -- aka the Spanish soccer league -- is always an exciting one to watch with some huge teams competing in the league. This weekend, Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo is underway and we've got everything you need to know about how best to watch the game. A Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream is available but only if you know which streaming service to use to do so. Fortunately, we're here to help and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. We also look at if you can watch Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo for free.
Watch the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for La Liga including the Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo live stream. While there were early hopes that some La Liga matches would also be aired on ESPN, this isn't a reliable route to pursue. Instead, sign up to ESPN+ so you don't miss out. It's an add-on service rather than an entire cord-cutting solution but it's perfect for sports fans. For $10 per month, you get access to select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS matches, along with college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and much more. Of course, there's the La Liga like Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo but there's also the FA Cup, Bundesliga, and many other tournaments and leagues. You also get access to extensive documentaries, roundups, and other exclusive shows. To make it better value, you can always sign up to the Disney+ Bundle for $13 per month and gain access to Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+ to keep the whole family happy. Sadly, there's no ESPN+ free trial anymore but it's great value.

Read more
Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: Watch the game online
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
February 18, 2023
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

If you're a soccer fan looking to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League games in the United States, you're in luck: There's a cheap and easy way to catch all the action this season. Peacock is the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the U.S., including the highly anticipated Chelsea vs Southampton live stream happening this weekend. The action begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) Saturday morning, so if you're planning to tune in, keep reading. Below, we've covered everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Southampton online.
Watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock

If you want to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League soccer games in the U.S., your best bet is Peacock. As the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the country, Peacock offers fans an easy, reliable, and cheap way to watch their favorite teams in action. While there's a free plan available, keep in mind that you'll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch live soccer.

Read more
Italy vs Ireland live stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 18, 2023
watch italy vs ireland six nations rugby live stream online london england march 26 2007 players scrum during the

If you’re looking to take in the Six Nations rugby tournament, you won’t want to miss the Italy vs Ireland match. NBC is spearheading the television coverage of the tournament, and it will be using its online streaming platform Peacock TV for the Italy vs Ireland live stream. There are other ways to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream as well, including a couple of ways to watch for free. We’ve rounded them up, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to, and while its base subscription plans won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland live stream, you can easily add Peacock TV to your plan for just $5 per month. You’ll need this Peacock TV add-on to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream through Sling TV, and whether you choose the Orange or Blue subscription plan, you’re sure to get coverage of a lot of sporting events through the channels available. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Read more