The Masters live stream: How to watch for free online

The Masters is on over the next few days and if you’re a golf fan, you’re really not going to want to miss out watching the action unfold live. Due to different services having different rights to the coverage, it’s a little bit complicated to keep track of which of the best live streaming TV services you need to be signed up for to watch it. Fortunately, we’re here to decipher it all and help you figure out just what to do to get the best coverage at home.

Watch The Masters live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a reliable home for much of The Masters coverage. It offers access to a wide range of sports networks and that includes CBS Sports Network which offers some of the days of The Masters along with the practice rounds too. FuboTV also provides ESPN so you get to watch the afternoon parts of the coverage as well. At other times, there’s also NBC, Golf Channel and USA Network with some more sporting options, along with Fox Sports 1 and 2. The best part? A FuboTV free trial exists so you can easily try out the service for seven days without paying anything. That’s ample time to watch The Masters without paying a cent. After the free trial, FuboTV costs from $75 per month.

Watch The Masters live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV has the all-important network — ESPN — for watching The Masters. There’s no CBS Sports Network, unfortunately, but you at least get the advantages of ESPN. For other golfing events, there’s also USA Network and NBC, while The Golf Channel can be purchased as an add-on to your subscription. For the first month, Sling costs just $20 before rising to $40 per month for subsequent months. It’s a good choice for sports and news fans with some basic entertainment options too like Paramount and Bravo.

Watch The Masters live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has full coverage of The Masters and is your best bet for the biggest golf event of the year. It’s limited for other golf events but if you’re solely focused on The Masters, this is what you need to sign up for. It has it all and it only costs $5 per month. Besides The Masters, there are also many movies and original shows, including Yellowstone. There’s also other sporting coverage like NFL, hockey games, and some soccer matches too.

Watch The Masters live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV gives access to ESPN as well CBS Sports Network so you get a lot of coverage of The Masters here. Outside of the golf event, there’s also USA Network, Golf Channel, NBC and many others. For entertainment’s sake, you’ll also appreciate the inclusion of Disney+ while ESPN+ is also bundled in for additional sporting coverage. Hulu with Live TV costs $70 per month so it’s good value with well over 90 channels to choose from.

Watch The Masters live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV includes over 100 channels as part of its package, and that includes ESPN and CBS Sports Network. For other events, there’s also NBC, Fox Sports, and USA Network. YouTube TV has recently increased to $73 per month but there’s a free trial period if you simply want to watch The Masters. It’s also recently become the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Watch The Masters live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you travel regularly, you’ve probably noticed that your streaming options don’t always follow with you. That’s frustrating as you’re paying for the service anyway. If you’re abroad during The Masters, you need to use one of the best VPNs to circumvent any issues. By using something like NordVPN, you can still connect to your favorite streaming service just like if you were still at home in the US. It takes moments to do and it also improves security while you’re browsing online. It can be inexpensive as well with a form of NordVPN free trial courtesy of a 30-day money-back guarantee giving you some peace of mind. We’d strongly recommend committing to it though as it’s a good idea to have superior security and flexibility while you browse online.

