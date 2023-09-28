 Skip to main content
Where to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup: live stream golf for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The most exciting golf tournament in the world heads to Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The competition between Team United States and Team Europe will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Team United States is the defending champions, having won the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

The Ryder Cup is a three-day tournament with 12 golfers from the United States and 12 golfers from Europe. The first two days are dedicated to foursomes and four-ball matches, all featuring two players from each team. Day 1 and Day 2 follow the same schedule: four foursomes matches in the morning and four four-ball matches in the afternoon. The third and final day consists of 12 singles matches to determine the champion.

Below, find out where to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream on NBC and USA

Logo and trophy for golf's Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup / Wiki Commons

Live coverage of the 44th Ryder Cup will air on NBC and the USA Network. With the tournament in Europe, most Americans will have to wake up early to watch live coverage due to the time difference.

The 2023 Ryder Cup television coverage:

Friday, September 29: 1:30 a.m.-noon ET (USA)
Saturday, September 30: 1:30-3 a.m. ET (USA); 3 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday, October 1: 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (NBC)

All live coverage of the Ryder Cup can be streamed on RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup on NBC Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup on USA

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream on Peacock

Peacock price increase information on an Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock is the streaming home for NBC Sports’ coverage of the 44th Ryder Cup. Last month, Peacock raised its prices, meaning it will be more expensive to stream Yellowstone, the Ryder Cup, and the rest of NBC Universal’s programming. Peacock Premium, the ad-supported tier, now costs $6/month, while the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $12/month.

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup on NBC and USA is available to stream on Sling TV. There is an important caveat: Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue carry NBC and USA. Sling Orange, however, does not feature either channel. $45/month is the cost of Sling Blue, and $60/month is the cost of Sling Orange + Blue. New customers will receive 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Subscribers of Hulu with Live TV can watch the 2023 Ryder Cup on NBC and USA, two of the 85+ live and on-demand channels. Hulu with Live TV’s subscription plans include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. For $70/month, customers receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, subscribers get Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Find coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup on FuboTV, a live streaming television service providing customers with up to 227 channels. NBC and USA are two featured channels, along with ESPN, Fs1, MTV, Bravo, and Comedy Central. FuboTV has three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Catch the 2023 Ryder Cup on NBC and USA with YouTube TV, which features 100+ channels, including FX, ABC, TNT, Bravo, and CBS. Football fans can also purchase NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV and sign up for a free trial for a week. New customers will save $54 in the first three months by only paying $55/month. The rate increases to $73/month after that. Plus, new subscribers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV.

Watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you are an American who travels frequently, streaming services do not work the same in different countries. Downloading a VPN service will help fix your streaming problems. A VPN uses a U.S.-based server to trick the streaming service into thinking you’re back home, improving the quality of your streaming experience. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. While there is no free trial, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

