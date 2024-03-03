 Skip to main content
Warriors vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Looking to get some revenge on an overtime defeat in December, the Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors in a potentially thrilling matchup today.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable, there are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including three different free options.

The Best Way to Watch the Warriors vs Celtics Live Stream

Before we get to the free options in the next section, it’s worth pointing out the current deal that Sling TV is offering. Already a cheap price-point to begin with at $40 per month, the “Sling Orange” channel package (comes with ESPN3, which simulcasts all NBA on ABC games) is currently available for just $15 for your first month. But not only that, you can also get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all included for free.

After signing up, you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Celtics on either Sling or ESPN’s digital platforms. For the latter, you’ll use your Sling credentials to log-in to a TV provider.

Is There a Free Warriors vs Celtics Live Stream?

If you’re here for the free options, we’ve got three of them for you. The Fubo “Pro” channel package, YouTube TV “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” package all include ABC (live in most markets) and all come with a free trial. Fubo’s is seven days long, while the other two are for five days.

With all of them, you can either watch the game on whatever streaming service you choose or on the ESPN website or app by logging in with your credentials.

Other Ways to Watch the Warriors vs Celtics Live Stream

Hulu With Live TV costs $77 per month and it doesn’t come with a free trial, but if you’re looking for a good long-term option, this is a pretty good value. Not only does it come with 70-plus live TV channels (including ABC in most markets), but it also gets you access to the Hulu streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ for more entertainment and sports content after you watch today’s game.

How to Watch the Warriors vs Celtics Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can get you around location-restrictions by hiding your IP address. So, if you’re trying to watch the game on one of the above streaming services from outside of the United States, you can try out NordVPN, which tops our list of the best VPN services, or you can peruse our list of best VPN deals.

Some streaming services are doing a better job of stopping VPN’s these days, but this nevertheless remains by far your best option for watching the Warriors vs Celtics from abroad.

