Where to watch Babylon

Dan Girolamo
By

One of the most divisive films of 2022 was Babylon, a three-hour epic period piece by writer/director Damien Chazelle. Set during the late 1920s, Babylon follows the rise and fall of wide-eyed dreamers, ambitious stars, and indulgent personas in Hollywood during the transition from silent to sound films. It’s the “Wild West” in Hollywood as these characters live during a time of debauchery and depravity.

Babylon is led by an ensemble cast featuring Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey), Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), Li Jun Li (Sex/Life), Jovan Adepo (Overlord), Jean Smart (Hacks), and Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Babylon marks Chazelle’s first directorial feature since 2018’s First Man.

Ready to experience the spectacle that is Babylon? Find out where to watch it below!

Where to watch Babylon

Brad Pitt and Diego Calva sitting down and drinking in a scene from Babylon.

To watch Babylon on a streaming service, head to Paramount+.

Babylon can be streamed through the Paramount+ app, which can be found in the app store on your phone or tablet or through a connected TV like a Roku or Apple TV. The streaming service can also be found on a computer or laptop at Paramountplus.com. Paramount+ can be subscribed to through platforms like The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. You can stream popular Paramount+ programs such as 1923, 1883, and Tulsa King.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Babylon is now streaming for subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

How much does it cost?

BABYLON | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) – Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire

Paramount+ offers two paid plans to subscribers: Essential and Premium.

The Essential plan costs $5 per month or $50 per year. The Essential plan includes limited commercial interruptions while watching movies and shows. Although it does not include local live CBS stations, the UEFA Champions League and NFL on CBS are available to stream on separate feeds.

The Premium plan costs $10 per month or $100 per year. The Premium plan is commercial-free and includes local CBS live feeds and the two sporting leagues from the Essential plan. There are some advertisements on live TV feeds.

Is Babylon worth watching?

Margot Robbie dances with Diego Calva in Babylon.
Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

There are two sides to the Babylon coin. On one side, some believe Babylon is a masterpiece that will receive its flowers years from now upon reexamination of the film. On the other side, some hate the film and view it as a bloated mess. Determining where you stand on Babylon is worth the watch alone.

The film has great performances by Robbie, Pitt, and newcomer Calva, and the score, by frequent Chazelle collaborator Justin Hurwitz, is impressive. Hurwitz is nominated for Best Original Score, and the film also received nominations for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. At the very least, Babylon looks and sounds good.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Babylon sits at 56% on the Tomatometer and registers a 52% audience score. On Metacritic, the  film holds a Metascore of 60 and a user score of 7.1.

Stream Babylon on Paramount+.

