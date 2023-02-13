Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Besides great music and iconic athletes, the ’90s were home to some of the best romantic comedies of all time. In 1999, two titans of the genre – Julia Roberts (Ticket to Paradise) and Hugh Grant (The Gentleman) – collaborated on the British rom-com Notting Hill. In the film, Will Thacker (Grant) is a divorced London bookstore owner and Anna Scott (Roberts) is a famous actress. When Scott walks into Grant’s bookstore, their lives change forever.

What starts as a meet-cute quickly turns romantic as Thacker and Scott bond over a few days. However, Scott’s demanding schedule takes her away from London, leaving Will to try (and fail) to find love with someone else. Scott continues to make sporadic appearances over a year, and the duo attempt to reignite their relationship. Although they come from two separate worlds, Thacker and Scott still try to make it work while outside forces try to break them up.

Did this brief synopsis catch your attention? If so, scroll below to find out where to watch Notting Hill!

Where to watch Notting Hill

If you want to watch Notting Hill, head to Netflix to stream the film.

Netflix is still the king of streaming services, with over 220 million subscribers. The service includes a library of original programming and well-known classics that satisfy groups of all ages. Netflix is home to streaming giants Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, three of the most-watched shows on the service. On the movie front, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and Bird Box are three of the most streamed movies on Netflix. Check out the weekly top 10 lists for movies and TV shows to see the popular titles on the service.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Notting Hill is now streaming on Netflix.

How much does it cost?

Netflix now has four pricing plans after adding an option with ads. The four plans are Basic with ads, Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic with ads costs $7 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. However, subscribers to Basic with ads will not be able to watch Notting Hill due to licensing restrictions.

The good news is that Notting Hill can be streamed on the other three tiers, which are all ad-free. Basic costs $10 per month and includes unlimited programming on one supported device. Standard is also unlimited and costs $15 and can be watched on two supported devices at a time. The top tier, Premium, also unlimited, costs $20 per month and can be watched on four supported devices at a time.

Is it worth watching?

Notting Hill is absolutely worth watching because of the warm chemistry between the leads. Roberts and Grant were two of the leading forces of the romantic comedy boom of the ’90s, and this movie shows them at their most charming. This isn’t just a “date-night movie.” It’s a fun, fresh, and entertaining story about two star-crossed lovers who try to make it work.

Notting Hill is directed by Roger Michell (Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts) from a script written by Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral).On Rotten Tomatoes, Notting Hills is at 84% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 79%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 68 and a user score of 8.1.

