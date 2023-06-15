Where to watch Project Runway season 20 live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Project Runway returns for its milestone 20th season with a new twist. Typically, Project Runway contestants are up-and-coming designers looking for their big break. For season 20, Project Runway is bringing back 14 designers from the show’s previous 19 seasons for a special all-star edition. For many of the designers, Project Runway All-Stars is a chance at redemption as they salvage their last chance to make it big in the fashion industry.

Season 4 winner Christian Siriano returns as the mentor for the contestants. Siriano has been the mentor since season 17 after he replaced longtime personality, Tim Gunn. Nina Garcia returns for this 20th season as a judge and remains the only judge to appear every season. Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, who joined the series in season 17, return to judge alongside Garcia.

Watch Project Runway season 20 on Bravo

Project Runaway season 20 returns to Bravo with a special two-part premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 15. New episodes will air weekly at 8 p.m. on Thursday nights. Live episodes can also be seen on the Bravo app or Bravo website. To gain access, log in with a cable provider.

Watch Project Runway season 20 on Peacock

SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look at Project Runway Season 20! | Bravo

If you miss the live airing of Project Runaway season 20 on Bravo, episodes can be streamed the next day on Peacock. Episodes arrive on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET on Fridays. Peacock also has previous seasons of Project Runaway available for streaming. If you need another Bravo reality show, stream Vanderpump Rules or The Real Housewives of Orange County on Peacock.

How much does Peacock cost?

Subscribers can choose from the Premium or Premium Plus paid subscriptions on Peacock. The first paid tier is Premium, which costs $5 monthly/$50 annually and offers 80,000 hours of entertainment with ads while allowing access to new films and TV series. Premium Plus, however, is ad-free, costs $10 monthly/$100 annually, and includes everything from Premium.

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

With Hulu with Live TV, subscribers will have access to over 85 channels without a cable wire. Hulu with Live TV’s channels includes Bravo, Comedy Central, ESPN, MTV, and TruTv.By subscribing to Hulu with Live TV, customers will also receive Disney+ and ESPN+. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on Sling TV

Project Runway fans who subscribe to Sling TV can watch Bravo on the service. Sling TV is all about customization so channels will vary depending on your package. Some of the channels available are Bravo, NFL Network, BBC America, Fuse, and HGTV. There are three Sling TV packages: Orange, Blue, or Orange + Blue. Prices vary from $40 to $60. However, new customers can receive $25 off for their first month. Make sure to sign up today to earn the discount.

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on Fubo TV

Bravo fans do not have to worry about missing their favorite programs because the channel is available on Fubo TV. There are over 220 live channels on Fubo TV, including Bravo, USA, MSNBC, SYFY, and E! Customers must decide between four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on YouTube TV

Catch the newest episode of Project Runway on YouTube TV, which features over 100 channels, including Bravo, FX, ESPN, MTV, USA, and TBS.New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. Plus, YouTube TV is now the home to NFL Sunday Ticket, a must-have for any football fans.

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream from abroad with a VPN

To watch Project Runway outside of the United States, you may need to use a VPN. A VPN, or a virtual private network, will bypass regional broadcast restrictions. This will help access the channels and streaming services of your choice. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day guarantee for new users.

