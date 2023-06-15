 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Project Runway season 20 live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

Project Runway returns for its milestone 20th season with a new twist. Typically, Project Runway contestants are up-and-coming designers looking for their big break. For season 20, Project Runway is bringing back 14 designers from the show’s previous 19 seasons for a special all-star edition. For many of the designers, Project Runway All-Stars is a chance at redemption as they salvage their last chance to make it big in the fashion industry.

Season 4 winner Christian Siriano returns as the mentor for the contestants. Siriano has been the mentor since season 17 after he replaced longtime personality, Tim Gunn. Nina Garcia returns for this 20th season as a judge and remains the only judge to appear every season. Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth, who joined the series in season 17, return to judge alongside Garcia.

Recommended Videos

Watch Project Runway season 20 on Bravo

The judges for Project Runway pose on a poster.
PROJECT RUNWAY -- "Project Redemption!" Episode 2002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anna Zhou, Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Brittany Allen, Hester Sunshine, Fabio Costa, Bishme Cromartie, Kara Saun, Laurence Basse, Korto Momolu, Viktor Luna, Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie, Nora Pagel, Rami Kashou, Mila Hermanovski -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Project Runaway season 20 returns to Bravo with a special two-part premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 15. New episodes will air weekly at 8 p.m. on Thursday nights. Live episodes can also be seen on the Bravo app or Bravo website. To gain access, log in with a cable provider.

Watch Project Runway season 20 on Bravo

Watch Project Runway season 20 on Peacock

SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look at Project Runway Season 20! | Bravo

If you miss the live airing of Project Runaway season 20 on Bravo, episodes can be streamed the next day on Peacock. Episodes arrive on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET on Fridays. Peacock also has previous seasons of Project Runaway available for streaming. If you need another Bravo reality show, stream Vanderpump Rules or The Real Housewives of Orange County on Peacock.

How much does Peacock cost?

Contestants from Project Runway sit and wait to be judged.
PROJECT RUNWAY -- "Project Redemption!" Episode 2002 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anna Zhou, Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Brittany Allen, Hester Sunshine, Fabio Costa, Bishme Cromartie, Kara Saun, Laurence Basse, Korto Momolu, Viktor Luna, Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie, Nora Pagel, Rami Kashou, Mila Hermanovski -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Subscribers can choose from the Premium or Premium Plus paid subscriptions on Peacock. The first paid tier is Premium, which costs $5 monthly/$50 annually and offers 80,000 hours of entertainment with ads while allowing access to new films and TV series. Premium Plus, however, is ad-free, costs $10 monthly/$100 annually, and includes everything from Premium.

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Picture of Hulu with Live TV.

With Hulu with Live TV, subscribers will have access to over 85 channels without a cable wire. Hulu with Live TV’s channels includes Bravo, Comedy Central, ESPN, MTV, and TruTv.By subscribing to Hulu with Live TV, customers will also receive Disney+ and ESPN+. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Project Runway fans who subscribe to Sling TV can watch Bravo on the service. Sling TV is all about customization so channels will vary depending on your package. Some of the channels available are Bravo, NFL Network, BBC America, Fuse, and HGTV. There are three Sling TV packages: Orange, Blue, or Orange + Blue. Prices vary from $40 to $60. However, new customers can receive $25 off for their first month. Make sure to sign up today to earn the discount.

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on Fubo TV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

Bravo fans do not have to worry about missing their favorite programs because the channel is available on Fubo TV. There are over 220 live channels on Fubo TV, including Bravo, USA, MSNBC, SYFY, and E! Customers must decide between four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Subscribers can sign up for a free trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream on YouTube TV

Dark theme on YouTube TV.

Catch the newest episode of Project Runway on YouTube TV, which features over 100 channels, including Bravo, FX, ESPN, MTV, USA, and TBS.New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months before the price increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. Plus, YouTube TV is now the home to NFL Sunday Ticket, a must-have for any football fans.

Watch Project Runway season 20 on YouTube TV

Watch Project Runway season 20 live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

To watch Project Runway outside of the United States, you may need to use a VPN. A VPN, or a virtual private network, will bypass regional broadcast restrictions. This will help access the channels and streaming services of your choice. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch 2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream for free
where to watch stanley cup final live stream for free fla arena before a florida panthers playoff game

After nearly two months of playoff hockey, only two teams remain. A champion will be crowned when the Florida Panthers take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. On Fanduel, the Knights are favored to win the series at -125.

The Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Final has been magical. The eighth-seeded Panthers upset the greatest regular season team in history, the Boston Bruins, in round one. The Panthers then made quick work of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes to reach their first cup final since 1996. For Vegas, the top-seeded Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars to reach their second Stanley Cup Final since 2018. One of these teams will win their first championship in franchise history.
2023 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Read more
Where to watch American Ninja Warrior live stream for free
A woman holds onto an obstacle in American Ninja Warrior.

The Ninjas are back for another shot at $1 million in American Ninja Warrior. The reality competition series features some of the most athletic people on the planet as they compete in obstacle courses that test their physical and mental strength. Competitors must get through the qualifiers and semifinals to earn the right to compete in Las Vegas at the National Finals, which includes the daunting rope climb known as Mount Midoriyama. Geoff Britten, Isaac Caldiero, and Drew Drechsel are the only competitors in the series' history to complete all four stages at the National Finals and achieve Total Victory.

The 15th season of American Ninja Warrior will implement new changes to the format. The Mega Wall is even taller, standing at 18-and-a-half feet. The semifinals will also include head-to-head races between the ninjas, so it's win or go home. Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall are back to host the new season. The road to Total Victory starts tonight.
Watch American Ninja Warrior live stream on NBC

Read more
Where to watch Stars on Mars live stream for free
Astronauts walk the surface in Stars on Mars.

To colonize Mars, the human race has elected to send celebrities, not astronauts, to be the ones to occupy the Red Planet. Well, it's a simulated version of Mars, but the goal remains the same. Celebrities will attempt to colonize, compete, and conquer the Martian planet in Fox's new reality series, Stars on Mars.

12 well-known personalities must live in the "most realistic celebrity Mars colony simulation ever created" for a new reality competition. The series was filmed in Coober Pedy, a remote mining town in Southern Australia. The stars will face a series of challenges during their stay, and they must vote off one of their colleagues each week and send them "back to Earth." Only one celebrity will win and be the sole survivor of this social experiment.

Read more