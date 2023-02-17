Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a scene in the fifth season of Breaking Bad where a frustrated Jesse Pinkman (Dual‘s Aaron Paul) reaches his breaking point with Walt (Your Honor’s Brian Cranston) and screams, “He can’t keep getting away with it.” That’s how I feel about HBO and its lineup of original Sunday night programming. How does HBO keep churning out such high-quality programs? It’s a good frustration to have, as the network’s Sunday night lineup remains full of excellent TV shows.

And 2023 is business as usual for HBO, as The Last of Us is the network’s latest hit show. In The Last of Us, the world has fallen victim to the Cordyceps infection, resulting in a deadly global pandemic. Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal), a smuggler in the postapocalyptic U.S., is tasked with transporting a teenage girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey), who may hold the key to defeating the infection. With widespread critical acclaim and massive ratings, The Last of Us is becoming one of HBO’s most popular shows of all time.

Does this type of show interest you? If so, scroll below to find out where to watch The Last of Us.

Where to watch The Last of Us in the U.S.

Watch The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. The Last of Us is quickly becoming a huge hit for HBO, joining the recent success of series like House of the Dragon, Succession, and Winning Time. Legacy shows such as Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Wire, and The Sopranos are also available to watch on the service. You can also get lost in the movie library with a great selection of films, ranging from blockbusters like The Batman to classic standout dramas like The Verdict.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

The first five episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes air on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday nights.

How much does it cost?

The Last of Us | Official Trailer | HBO Max

To stream The Last of Us on HBO Max, subscribers can choose between two plans. One plan has ads, and the other plan is ad-free. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 per year. Without ads, HBO Max costs $16 a month or $150 per year.

Is The Last of Us worth watching?

The Last of Us is one of the best shows of 2023. From its worldbuilding to its character development, the show is a master class in storytelling. It’s hard to believe that this show was based on a video game. Even non-zombie lovers will appreciate The Last of Us because, at the end of the day, it’s great television.

The Last of Us is created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Uncharted), with the latter serving as the writer of the video game. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us sits at 97% on the Tomatometer, with an audience score of 91%. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 84 and a user score of 6.5.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations