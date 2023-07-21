 Skip to main content
Great for commuting, this 19-mph e-bike is over $300 off

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re thinking about investing in an electric bike to speed up your daily commute, you should take a look at Walmart’s offer for the Gocio 500W Electric Bike. A $343 discount pulls its price down to a more affordable $557 from its original price of $900, but with the growing popularity of e-bike deals, we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you want to get this electric bike for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Gocio 500W Electric Bike

There are several reasons why more people are using e-bikes for commuting, and you’ll enjoy most of them if you’re riding on the Gocio 500W Electric Bike. Its high-speed 500W brushless motor provides sufficient power for going off-road and climbing steep paths, with a top speed of 19 mph that will help in getting you to your destination faster. The electric bike is equipped with a 48V battery that’s removable, so you can charge it while at home or in the office. On a full charge, the battery can go for up to 25 miles when e-bike mode is activated, and up to 50 miles in assisted mode. There’s also pedal mode, for when you want to get a workout or when the battery is already depleted.

To make your travels more comfortable, the Gocio 500W Gocio 500W Electric Bike is lightweight because it’s made with a 100% aluminum alloy frame, with a front fork that’s made of high-strength carbon steel with premium shock absorption. There’s also a bright LED headlamp that you can turn on at night for your safety.

The Gocio 500W Electric Bike, a highly recommended option for commuters and off-roaders, is on sale from Walmart at $343 off, which lowers its price to just $557 from its sticker price of $900. There’s no telling when the discount will end though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. Buy the Gocio 500W immediately so that you don’t miss out on the savings, as they may be gone if you hesitate and check back later.

