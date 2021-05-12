Back to Menu
Search
Best Products
Best Laptops
Best Headphones
Best Games
Best Game Consoles
Best Tablets
Best Drones
Best Cars
Best Routers
Best Phones
Best Printers
Best Speakers
Best TVs
Best Soundbars
Best Home Security Systems
Best Cameras
Best Smartwatches
Best Smart Home Devices
Best Refrigerators
Best Dishwashers
Best Washing Machines
Best Streaming Devices
Best Desktops
Best Coffee Machines
Versus
More Best Products
Product Reviews
Laptop Reviews
TV Reviews
Tablet Reviews
Game Reviews
Soundbar Reviews
Camera Reviews
Printer Reviews
Drone Reviews
Headphone Reviews
Fitness Tracker Reviews
Phone Reviews
Monitor Reviews
Smartwatch Reviews
Appliance Reviews
Home Security Reviews
Speaker Reviews
Desktop Reviews
Car Reviews
Streaming Device Reviews
Smart Home Device Reviews
All Reviews
News
Mobile
Home Theater
Computing
Gaming
Cars
Photography
Streaming Media
Wearables
Entertainment
Smart Home
Fintech
Small Business
Smart Cities
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Internet of Things (IoT)
Samsung
More News
Deals
Best iPad Deals
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best iPhone Deals
Best MacBook Deals
Best 4K TV Deals
Best Smartwatch Deals
Best Laptop Deals
Best Smartphone Deals
Best Microsoft Surface Pro Deals
Best Cheap Chromebook Deals
Best Cheap Kindle Deals
Best Cheap Gaming Laptop Deals
All Deals
Original Series
Original Series
Tech for Change
Life on Mars
Oscar Effects
Women With Byte
Better, Stronger, Faster
Bold Ideas
Power of Collaboration
Special Features
Video Series
The Future Of
Vs.
Robots Everywhere
Explained
What Comes Next
Desk Envy
The Deets
More Originals
Buying Guides
Laptop Buying Guide
QLED vs. OLED TV
Android vs. iOS
Computer Monitor Buying Guide
5G home internet
Xbox Series X vs. PS5
Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite
Soundbar Buying Guide
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11
Printer Buying Guide
Chromebooks vs. Laptops
Nest Mini vs. Echo Dot
More Buying Guides
5G
Downloads
Categories
Browsers
Office & Productivity
Development Tools
Learning
Games
Internet
Music & Video
Customization
Security & VPN
Social & Messaging
OS & Tools
Platforms
Windows
Mac
Android
iOS
More Downloads
More
Social
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
Pinterest
RSS
Newsletter
YouTube
More
About Us
Digital Trends Media Group
Careers
Freelance Opportunities
Advertise with Us
The Manual
DT en Español
Press Room
Sponsored Content
The Angle
Menu
Trending:
M1 iMac 60% faster than Intel models
Amazon upgrades Echo Show line
Asus Zenfone 8 review
Future fabric
Soundbar Reviews
Best Soundbars
The best soundbars for 2021
By
Simon Cohen
,
Caleb Denison
Best cheap soundbar deals for May 2021
By
Josh Levenson
Soundbars vs. speakers
Home Theater
The best soundbars of CES 2020: Vizio, TCL, LG, and more
Home Theater
LG adds five Dolby Atmos soundbars to its 2020 lineup
Home Theater
Latest Soundbar Reviews
Polk React soundbar review: Affordable, expandable, and smart too
Impressive sound in a simple, affordable, and expandable package makes the Polk React easy to recommend.
By
Simon Cohen
Monoprice SB-600 Soundbar review: Affordable but average Dolby Atmos
Excellent set of inputs, semi-wireless surround speakers can't erase downsides.
By
Simon Cohen
Vizio M-Series 5.1 soundbar review (M51a-H6): The bar to beat
It defies expectations by offering great sound at a reasonable price.
By
Caleb Denison
Vizio Elevate review: A rotating soundbar is the smartest pivot to Atmos yet
It marries a killer new design to audiophile controls and stellar sound.
By
Caleb Denison
Klipsch Cinema 600 Sound Bar review: Bold look, bold sound
For those who want better sound quality for movies, it delivers a ton of power.
By
Simon Cohen
Bose TV Speaker review: Elegant and effortless TV enhancer
Soundbars are a simple sound quality upgrade, but most are overkill for smaller rooms. The clean, compact Bose TV Speaker, is a perfect, if pricey, alternative.
By
Simon Cohen
Vizio V-Series 2.1 Soundbar review: Your TV’s new best friend
When it comes to bang for the buck, soundbars don't come any better than this
By
Simon Cohen
Sonos Arc review: A solid soundbar for the Dolby Atmos era
This $799 Sonos midrange option packs sensational sound in a wonderfully sleek design.
By
Simon Cohen
Bose Smart Soundbar 300 review: Sonos Beam-beater
The $400 Bose Smart Soundbar 300 isn't cheap, but its features and sound quality make it worth the investment.
By
Simon Cohen
Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage review: Beauty and the bass
If you can afford it, you won't find a sexier soundbar. But for immersive movie sound, there are better picks.
By
Simon Cohen
More Soundbar Reviews
Yamaha SR-C20A review: Clear sound in a compact soundbar
Zvox Accuvoice AV157 review: TV dialogue loud and clear
Yamaha SR-B20A review: Still good, just less value
Samsung HW-Q800T review: Alexa, can you say wow?
Polk Audio Signa S3 review: A good bar lost among great competition
LG SN7Y soundbar review: Great Atmos sound for less
Vizio V-Series 5.1 Soundbar review: Putting the ‘V’ in value
Bluesound Pulse Soundbar 2i: Great sound in a bad UI
Klipsch The Fives review: Soundbar killers
Bose Soundbar 700 review: Simple yet exhilarating sound
Sony HT-G700 review: Virtually irresistible
LG SN11RG soundbar review: Compact cinematic experience
JBL Bar 9.1 review: Wireless Dolby Atmos with a few flaws
Roku Smart Soundbar review: Plenty smart, but short on sound
LG SL9YG soundbar review: Atmos delivers a punch
Vizio SB36514-G6 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar review
Bose Soundbar 500 review: Clean sound
Samsung HW-Q90R 7.1.4-channel soundbar review: Mighty Atmos
JBL Link Bar soundbar review: The sin of ambition
Yamaha YAS-109 soundbar review: Alexa makes a good bar better
Archive