Soundbar Reviews

By Simon Cohen, Caleb Denison
vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

Best cheap soundbar deals for May 2021

By Josh Levenson
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
soundbar deals bose sony lg amazon best buy htx9000f and subwoofer

Polk React soundbar review: Affordable, expandable, and smart too

Impressive sound in a simple, affordable, and expandable package makes the Polk React easy to recommend.
By Simon Cohen
Polk React Soundbar

Monoprice SB-600 Soundbar review: Affordable but average Dolby Atmos

Excellent set of inputs, semi-wireless surround speakers can't erase downsides.
By Simon Cohen
Monoprice SB-600 Dolby Atmos soundbar

Vizio M-Series 5.1 soundbar review (M51a-H6): The bar to beat

It defies expectations by offering great sound at a reasonable price.
By Caleb Denison
vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

Vizio Elevate review: A rotating soundbar is the smartest pivot to Atmos yet

It marries a killer new design to audiophile controls and stellar sound.
By Caleb Denison
vizio elevate soundbar review

Klipsch Cinema 600 Sound Bar review: Bold look, bold sound

For those who want better sound quality for movies, it delivers a ton of power.
By Simon Cohen
Klipsch Cinema 600 soundbar

Bose TV Speaker review: Elegant and effortless TV enhancer

Soundbars are a simple sound quality upgrade, but most are overkill for smaller rooms. The clean, compact Bose TV Speaker, is a perfect, if pricey, alternative.
By Simon Cohen
Bose TV Speaker

Vizio V-Series 2.1 Soundbar review: Your TV’s new best friend

When it comes to bang for the buck, soundbars don't come any better than this
By Simon Cohen
Vizio V-Series V21-H8 2.1 Soundbar

Sonos Arc review: A solid soundbar for the Dolby Atmos era

This $799 Sonos midrange option packs sensational sound in a wonderfully sleek design.
By Simon Cohen
Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar

Bose Smart Soundbar 300 review: Sonos Beam-beater

The $400 Bose Smart Soundbar 300 isn't cheap, but its features and sound quality make it worth the investment.
By Simon Cohen
Bose Smart Soundbar 300

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage review: Beauty and the bass

If you can afford it, you won't find a sexier soundbar. But for immersive movie sound, there are better picks.
By Simon Cohen
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage
Yamaha SR-C20A review: Clear sound in a compact soundbar

Yamaha C20A soundbar

Zvox Accuvoice AV157 review: TV dialogue loud and clear

Zvox AccuVoice AV157 TV Speaker

Yamaha SR-B20A review: Still good, just less value

Yamaha B20a soundbar

Samsung HW-Q800T review: Alexa, can you say wow?

samsung hwq800t review samsungq800t 6

Polk Audio Signa S3 review: A good bar lost among great competition

Polk Audio Signa S3 soundbar

LG SN7Y soundbar review: Great Atmos sound for less

LG SN7Y soundbar

Vizio V-Series 5.1 Soundbar review: Putting the ‘V’ in value

Vizio V Series soundbar

Bluesound Pulse Soundbar 2i: Great sound in a bad UI

bluesound pulse soundbar 2i review 1

Klipsch The Fives review: Soundbar killers

klipsch the fives review powered speakers 6

Bose Soundbar 700 review: Simple yet exhilarating sound

Bose Soundbar 700

Sony HT-G700 review: Virtually irresistible

Sony HT-G700

LG SN11RG soundbar review: Compact cinematic experience

LG SN11RG soundbar

JBL Bar 9.1 review: Wireless Dolby Atmos with a few flaws

JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos Soundbar wireless speaker

Roku Smart Soundbar review: Plenty smart, but short on sound

Roku smart soundbar remote

LG SL9YG soundbar review: Atmos delivers a punch

LG SL9YG review

Vizio SB36514-G6 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar review

vizio sb36514 g6 dolby atmos soundbar side profile

Bose Soundbar 500 review: Clean sound

bose soundbar 500 review feature marco v2

Samsung HW-Q90R 7.1.4-channel soundbar review: Mighty Atmos

samsung hw q90r soundbar review 2f404236ba36cac894e8a6cda53663d0403dccc9

JBL Link Bar soundbar review: The sin of ambition

JBL Link Bar Featured

Yamaha YAS-109 soundbar review: Alexa makes a good bar better

yamaha yas 109 review soundbar
