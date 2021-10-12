Windows Reviews

Latest Reviews
Computing

Microsoft Surface Go 3 review: Third time’s a charm

By Mark Coppock
Microsoft Surface Go 3 sitting on table.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review: The iPad Pro finally has a worthy opponent

The Surface Pro 8 has finally be given a much-needed makeover. The result is the best Surface Pro ever made.
By Luke Larsen
The Surface Pro 8 with its kickstand pulled out.
The front of the Surface Laptop Studio in Stage Mode.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review: Weird and wonderful

Computing

Acer Aspire Vero review: A cheap, eco-friendly Windows 11 laptop?

The Acer Aspire Vero is a budget-level Windows 11 with a strong emphasis on sustainability.
By Luke Larsen
The Acer Aspire Vero open on a while table.

Windows 11 review: A new era has arrived

Windows 11 is an operating system that brings many big changes, and those changes help usher WIndows into a new era for Microsoft.
By Arif Bacchus
Windows 11 Woman on Laptop Lifestyle

Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 review: An old-school mobile workstation

The Lenovo ThinkPad P15 is a power user's dream machine when configured with its most powerful components.
By Mark Coppock
Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 sitting on a table.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 Review: Fast but not flawless

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 accomplished what it sets out to do, offers the most powerful ThinkPad you can buy. But it's not class-leading.
By Mark Coppock
Opened Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 sitting on the ground.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL review: A compelling argument for wired keyboards

Razer's Huntsman V2 TKL updates an existing, already-winning recipe, throwing in a neat wrist rest and optimized design for an even better keyboard.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
The Huntsman V2 TKL's wristrest.

Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse review: Not revolutionary, but still good

Razer's updated Basilisk mouse has a free-spinning scroll wheel, updated sensor, and a splash of extra RGB.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
Razer Basilisk V3 top overview

Dell XPS 15 OLED review: The best keeps getting better

The Dell XPS 15 is fast, beautiful, built right, and offers up a gorgeous OLED display. It's a dream machine for creative types and power users.
By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 review: When choosing Intel hurts

The Intel treatment leaves Lenvo's IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 with decreased performance and battery life, compared to the AMD model.
By Mark Coppock
View of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 laptop open fully and sitting at an angle.

Lenovo Thinkstation P620 review: The ultimate Threadripper workstation

Threadripper Pro, a tool-free design, and eight channels of memory: What's not to love about the Lenovo P620?
By Jacob Roach
Lenovo P620 in front of a window.

Acer Swift X review: Content creation for cheap?

The Acer Swift X provides a winning combination of Ryzen CPU and Nvidia GPU to provide a portable powerhouse.
By Mark Coppock
The Acer Swift X sitting on a desk.
More Windows Reviews

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review: A great laptop made even better

A view of the opened ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9.

The Razer Keycap Upgrade Kit hands-on: Keyboard upgrades for the masses

Razer keycap upgrade keys come in UK layouts as well.

Dell 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor review: Convenient 4K docking perfection

Dell 32 4K USB-C Hub monitor sitting on desk next to plant and light.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable review: Tablets are back in business

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable 2

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2021 review: A supremely fast Chromebook

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 in presentation mode.

Razer Blade 14 review: The usurper has arrived

A top-down view of the Razer Blade 14.

Windows 11 first impressions: An exciting new era, controversies aside

Windows 11 on a tablet.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed review: The best small gaming keyboard ever?

razer blackwidow v3 mini hyperspeed handson nmb0622

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 review: Solid performer at a sound price

lenovo thinkbook 13s gen 2 review gen2 1

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: Old dog, meet new trick

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Acer Aspire 5 (2021) review: Not easy on the eyes

Acer Aspire 5

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review: Steps in the right direction

microsoft surface laptop 4 review

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable review: The Surface Pro has met its match

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Dell XPS 8940 SE Desktop review: The do-it-all PC

dell xps 8940 se desktop review 2

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE review: Small stature meets mighty gaming

acer predator triton 300 se review 01

Hands-on with Microsoft Mesh: I handed someone a whale shark, and it was awesome

microsoft mesh hands on hololens control panel

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook review: Taking Chrome to work

lenovo thinkpad c13 yoga chromebook review enterprise

The Keychron K8 is the mechanical keyboard for Mac that (almost) has it all

keychron k8 mechanical keyboard review 3

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review: This 2-pound ThinkPad is a winner

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

Acer Swift 3X review: Intel’s Xe Max graphics make a surprising debut

acer swift 3x review iris xe max 1

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Review: An excellent convertible with yesterday’s display

The Lenovo Yoga 91 laptop with the screen showing a scene with lasers.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold review: A foldable screen fever dream

lenovo thinkpad x1 fold review center

Lenovo Yoga 7i Review: Too many compromises to be great

lenovo yoga 7i review featured image

Dell XPS 13 9310 Review: Tiger Lake perfects perfection

Dell XPS 13 9310 Featured Image

Lenovo Yoga 9i 15: Maybe the fastest 2-in-1 you can buy

Lenovo Yoga 9i Featured Image

Acer Swift 5 2020 review: Tiger Lake comes into its own

Acer Swift 5 Late 2020

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: The same, only faster

lenovo thinkpad x1 extreme gen 3 review

Windows 10’s October 2020 update is more than the sum of its parts

microsoft surface laptop go review desktop