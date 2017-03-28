Step up your game with our favorite Razer deals on Amazon in March

Razer remains a dominant force in the world of PC gaming peripherals thanks to its wide-ranging lineup of popular mice, keyboards, headsets, and mouse pads. If you’re looking to take your gaming to the next level, we’ve handpicked some of the best Razer deals on Amazon right now, including some of our all-time favorite accessories that are currently available for discounts of up to 27 percent off.

Razer Firefly Chroma mouse pad Mouse pads are generally treated as an afterthought, but a good one can make a big difference when you’re gaming for extended periods of time. Not only does the Razer Firefly look great thanks to its built-in, customizable LEDs, it also features a micro-textured surface for increased comfort and mouse accuracy. The LEDs on the sides and bottom of the Firefly offer a wide array of customized lighting effects and can sync with your other Razer Chroma peripherals to create a brilliant desktop ambiance. Normally $60, the Razer Firefly mouse pad is now $50 on Amazon. This price is for both the soft and hard versions of the Firefly. Buy it on Amazon for $50

Razer Naga Chroma MMO mouse Although designed with MMO players in mind, the Razer Naga will please gamers of all stripes who want extra inputs built right into their mouse. The older Naga was one of our favorite gaming mice and the current model is even better, with an upgraded and more precise 16,000 DPI sensor. Nineteen programmable buttons – including a 12-button thumb grid – give you plenty of inputs for a customized setup suitable for virtually any game, from arena-style shooters to MMOs and Mobas. Chroma LEDs offers a myriad of built-in lighting options, and the mouse connects with other Chroma-enabled devices for a desktop setup that reflects your unique style. A $20 discount on Amazon brings the Razer Naga wired gaming mouse down to just $60. Buy it on Amazon for $60

Razer Mamba Tournament Edition mouse If the Naga has a little more than you need button-wise and a simpler gaming mouse is more your speed, the Razer Mamba Tournament Edition is a solid and highl rated alternative that earned an enthusiastic score of 8.0 from our review team. The Mamba sports an ultra-precise 16,000 DPI sensor that’s similar to the Naga’s, placing it among the most sensitive and accurate mice on the market. Rubberized side panels provide a secure grip for extended gaming sessions, and the Mamba also features nine programmable button inputs and a tilt-click scrolling wheel. The Razer Mamba Tournament Edition normally goes for $90, but a $20 discount brings the price down to $70 on Amazon. Buy it on Amazon for $70

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate mechanical keyboard Serious gamers know the importance of a good keyboard, with many favoring the accuracy and tactile feedback that mechanical keys provide. The Razer Blackwidow Ultimate is an excellent and affordable option if you are looking to take the plunge into the world of mechanical keyboards. Razer’s own highly rated mechanical switches provide increased speed and precision over standard rubber dome keyboards, and are rated for up to 80 million keystrokes during its life span. The keys are fully programmable, and customizable green backlighting adds to the keyboard’s distinctive Razer look. The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate mechanical keyboard comes in at just $80 on Amazon after a tidy $30 discount. If the audible clicking sound of mechanical keys is an annoyance, the Stealth model with silent switches is also available for the same price. Buy it on Amazon for $80

Razer BlackWidow Chroma mechanical keyboard For a slightly larger and more feature-laden alternative to the BlackWidow Ultimate, consider the best-selling Razer BlackWidow Chroma. This fully programmable keyboard boasts the same durable and accurate Razer mechanical switches, along with five additional macro keys you can set on the fly. This model also adds the Chroma lighting feature with 16.8 million possible color options, making it a must-have for gamers who want to sync their keyboards with other Razer Chroma accessories for a totally custom desktop lighting environment. The current Amazon discount shaves $37 off the Razer BlackWidow Chroma, bringing the price of this best-selling mechanical keyboard down to $133 for a limited time. Buy it on Amazon for $133