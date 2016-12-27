Every device that connects to Amazon’s Alexa

We’ve all heard the saying, “if these walls could talk … ” Your walls might be silent, but with the Amazon Echo, you might one day be able to talk to them. The Echo is a cylindrical, hands-free Bluetooth speaker. It has a built-in microphone that connects the user to Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service, a versatile AI capable of controlling nearly your entire home through the power of voice commands.

You name it, Alexa can make it happen. From light switches to power outlets to thermostats, the number of Echo-compatible devices has been steadily growing since Amazon’s public release of the device in mid-2015. In addition, Amazon has connected Echo with a number of Web services in order to create a more holistic AI experience.

On its own, the Echo is simply a wireless speaker that can answer queries like Apple’s Siri and Microsoft’s Cortana — a personal assistant with a loud mouth and some nice curves. When paired with smart home devices, however, Alexa becomes quite powerful. Joining with brands like WeMo, Philips, Caseta, and LiFX, Amazon has created a system that lets you control many aspects of your home just by talking to it. To help get you and Alexa off on the right foot, we’ve compiled a list of all the devices compatible with the Echo.

If you’re looking to truly get as much power as possible out of your Echo, you’ll want to purchase a starter kit with a smart home hub. These hubs connect all your compatible smart devices to the cloud and use third-party apps that allow for compatibility with far more devices than Alexa can connect with natively.

Insteon Hub Central Controller ($73–76) Insteon’s offering provides a fairly diverse suite of applications, including the creation of lighting “scenes” that you can quickly swap between. The hub also gives you control over your smart home devices using your Apple Watch and allows you to control Wi-Fi cameras that you might have installed around your home. Buy one now from: Amazon Newegg

Wink Hub ($40) What the Wink Hub may lack in power, it more than makes up for when it comes to compatibility. The list of smart home devices that work with the Wink Hub is substantially larger than any of the other hubs on our list, offering the buyer much more freedom to customize their smart home, regardless of brand. It works with the iHome smart plug, GE light bulbs, and more. Read our full review here. Buy one now from: Amazon

Vivint Sky Ian Tucker/Digital Trends Vivint’s Sky Smart Home Security system offers one of the most unique and versatile packages available on the smart home market. In January, Vivint launched integration with the Echo that allows users to command Alexa to activate home security, automatically lock doors and windows, and control the garage door. Vivint’s smart home system is the perfect choice for someone looking to keep their home safe and secure at all times. However, it does require a subscription. Get a quote now: Vivint

Scout Security Hub ($129) Scout Alarm’s sensors relay information directly to the owner’s smartphone, rather than notifying an off-site security company first, for a DIY approach. Scout’s Hub works together with Alexa to connect with devices such as motion sensors, window sensors, and door alarms. Buy one now from: Scout

Philips Hue Bridge ($60) The Hue Bridge from Philips is one of the most versatile lighting control systems on the planet, allowing for the connection and control of up to 50 Philips Hue smart bulbs and lighting units simultaneously. The system, compatible with Apple HomeKit as well, offers simple and straightforward functionality to help light up your life. Buy one now from: Amazon Philips

Logitech Harmony Hub ($98+) Logitech’s Harmony Hub, capable of interfacing with Alexa through the free IFTTT (If This, Then That) app, puts the power in your hands, working in cohesion with any of Logitech’s Harmony remotes to give you full control over your home. From lighting to temperature control to DVR, the Harmony system is the ultimate combination of home entertainment and home intelligence. Buy one now from: Amazon Best Buy Logitech

Osram Sylvania Lightify Gateway ($55) Osram Sylvania’s line of smart lighting solutions is among the most diverse, with fifteen different devices (from lightbulbs to motion sensors) that can connect directly to the Lightify gateway. The gateway itself can control 50 different devices at once, so you can alter your feng shui at the tap of a touchscreen. The Lightify devices are also compatible with several different smart hubs — including SmartThings and Wink — so you don’t have to buy the starter kit if you’re already set up. Buy one now from: Amazon

Iris Smart Hub by Lowe’s ($60+) The second generation of Lowe’s inaugural entry into the smart hub race isn’t half bad, though it can’t truly compete with industry heavyweights such as Samsung and Insteon. The Iris Hub is currently compatible with more than 80 smart devices, including products from ZigBee and Z-Wave. It also works well with several big-name brands, such as GE and Whirlpool, along with several Iris products designed specifically to interface with the hub. Sadly, the required mobile app is cumbersome to use, and some features are locked behind an unnecessary paywall that negates the hub’s reasonable price tag. Buy one now from: Lowe’s Amazon

Nexia Bridge ($85) The Nexia Bridge utilizes Z-Wave technology to connect with up to 200 (!) different smart devices at once, if you can even figure out how to fit that many in your home. Although a Nexia subscription will run you $10 a month, the sheer connective power and range of the bridge — it can control devices from up to 100 feet away — render it an ideal choice for those with large homes or other spaces they want to equip. Buy one now from: Amazon

Securifi Almond+ Router ($120) If you’re in the market for a router as well as a smart hub, Securifi’s Almond series is the way to go. These bad boys create both a Wi-Fi network and a smart home network for your space, and the Almond+ is the best of the bunch. The box can also act as a range extender if you’ve already got a solid router, and comes equipped with an easy-to-use touchscreen that makes the process far simpler for less tech-savvy buyers. Buy one now from: Amazon

Universal Devices ISY994i ZW Automation Controller ($203) If the Almond series is the best option for tech novices, then the powerful ISY994i ZW controller should appease even the brainiest of tech wizards. Using this hub, you can program hundreds of different scenes and nodes, each of which will allow you to perform several actions simultaneously. You can also control the Z-Wave-compatible device from a smartphone app or your computer. Keep in mind, however, that the user interfaces aren’t pretty, nor are they for novices. Only seasoned smart home veterans should invest in controllers from Universal Devices. Buy one now from: Amazon