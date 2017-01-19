Lite-On Semiconductor may help bring wireless charging to Apple's iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 7 isn’t due until September, meaning the iPhone 7S (or iPhone 8, as it may be called) isn’t supposed to arrive until 2017. But the rumor mill is already looking ahead to the next iPhone.

Rumors are sparse at this point in time — more than a few months is a long time from now technologically speaking — but the faithful are watching. The iPhone 8 may be the technological powerhouse Apple needs at this point. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Wireless charging

Apple has long been rumored to be working on wireless charging for a future version of the iPhone. The company has reportedly been working with Energous for its groundbreaking long-distance wireless charging technology, and Energous has signed a deal with Dialog Semiconductor, however the most recent rumors suggest Apple is working with a company called Lite-On Semiconductor for its wireless charging hardware.

These rumors, which comes from a Chinese publication called Commercial Times and were subsequently picked up by DigiTimes, refer to the “iPhone 8,” however it’s unclear if they mean the follow-up to the iPhone 7, which will be launched this year and could be called the iPhone 7s, or the 2018 iPhone, or something else entirely.

If the rumors are true, Apple could either be working with two hardware providers for the wireless charging hardware, or one of the rumors is incorrect. Still, it wouldn’t be abnormal for Apple to use two companies — Apple uses more than one company for more than a few of its components.

An iris scanner and facial recognition

Don’t look now, but Apple may be jumping on the iris sensor bandwagon. Citing unnamed “industry sources,” DigiTimes reports that the company is prepping pupil-scanning tech for a debut on “iPhone devices” as early as 2018.

The report was otherwise light on detail — save that electronics manufacturers like Qualcomm, Truly Opto-Electronics, O-film Tech, and Beijing IrisKing are expected to ramp up production of the necessary silicon — but it’s not an outrageous report. Apple, no doubt pressured by rivals like Samsung, has been pursuing alternative forms of biometric identification for some time. It’s just a question of whether the tech will arrive in 2017 or 2018.

Well-respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported as recently as March that the 2017 iPhone would introduce “recognition technology” like face and iris scanning alongside a curved, all-glass chassis and AMOLED screen. In the past several months, the company has made acquisitions that lend credence to those rumors: it purchased facial recognition firm Emotient earlier this year, and in September acquired real-time rendering firm Faceshift.

Apple’s patent filings, meanwhile, suggest a long-running effort to develop a reliable method of identifying facial features. Four years ago, the company was granted one patent, “Electronic Device Operation Adjustment Based on Face Detection,” that details a front-facing camera system that can recognize a user’s face. A second, “Low Threshold Face Recognition,” describes a facial recognition solution capable of identifying the individual features of a face even in poor lighting conditions. Both, intriguingly, mention accompanying software that automatically tailors the device’s settings and screens to individual, recognized users.

Dovetailing with those developments is Apple’s long-rumored desire to eliminate the iPhone’s iconic Touch ID home button. Apple Insider reported earlier this year that the company is developing — and has several patents describing — a display that can recognize multiple fingerprints. But it won’t come to market until next year, reportedly, as Apple engineers work to overcome the many “technical challenges” with the technology.

It’s unclear just how quickly Apple intends to bring its iris recognition and facial scanning tech to the mass market — DigiTimes didn’t specify a window. It certainly won’t be the first to do so — Google introduced a facial recognition system, Face Unlock, on Android in 2012, and Fujitsu’s Iris Passport was the first phone to include an iris scanner in 2015.

If the rumors prove true, one thing’s for certain: 2017’s iPhone is going to function radically differently than any other iPhone that’s come before it. We’ll keep you updated here as we learn more about the iPhone 8.

Article originally published on July 25, 2016 by Kyle Wiggers. Updated on 01-19-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added rumors about Lite-On Semiconductor supplying hardware components for iPhone wireless charging.