Nintendo’s newest console will switch up your gaming habits, and you’ll love it

Nintendo wants to win you back. Following the financial failure of its last home console, the Wii U, the publisher of Mario and Zelda announced very quickly that it was hard at work on a new console. Though it’s made some amazing games in the meantime, such as Super Mario Maker and Splatoon, it has felt like Nintendo has been “holding back,” and fans have accepted that because they knew there was a new era on the horizon. On March 3, the Nintendo Switch ushers in that new era.

The Switch is a perfect reflection of Nintendo’s own gaming sensibilities. It is built around an innovative multi-faceted controller that allows you to play on a TV or on its touchscreen display, and offers Nintendo a wide range of gameplay types to develop for (and you to choose from). As a vessel for Nintendo’s gameplay ideas, which often range from wacky fun to downright weird, the Switch will allow Nintendo to realize many, many new and exciting ideas, and also allow conservative developers to make more conventional games.

The question is whether the rest of us, players and third-party developers alike, are willing to go along for the ride. The console’s online features remain a very large question mark, and we don’t know if any developer aside from Nintendo will make games that take advantage of its unique features. These are questions that will not be answered for months, if not years.

More: Nintendo’s Switch is one console you can take everywhere — here’s what you need to know

Based purely on the promise afforded by the package, though, the Switch is the most inventive gaming device in recent memory, and it may be the best-designed console Nintendo has ever built.

What’s in the box

The Switch is a “hybrid” game console. It’s designed to plug into a TV just like a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, or can carried around as a portable device, similar to the Nintendo 3DS, or Game Boy.

Mike Epstein/Digital Trends

Mike Epstein/Digital Trends Mike Epstein/Digital Trends



The Switch itself is a small tablet with a 6.2” LCD multi-touch display. Inside, the console has a custom Nvidia Tegra processor and 32GB of internal storage. It also has what you’d expect in a portable device: an accelerometer, gyroscope, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Wireless LAN capability (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac).

On the outside, it has a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, power and volume buttons, ports for game cartridges, a MicroSD slot for expandable storage, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a kickstand.

It also comes with a dock, a cradle that the Switch slides into when you want to charge it or play it on a TV. The dock is effectively a hollow plastic hub that connects via the console’s USB Type-C port. It has three ports on the back — USB Type-C for charging, HDMI for audio and video output, and a USB 2.0 port. There are also two additional USB 2.0 ports on the side. The rear ports are exposed via a simple door in the back, which also hides some cords.

The Switch is a perfect reflection of Nintendo’s own gaming sensibilities.

Despite all the talk that it’s a “hybrid” console, the Switch seems tailor-made for using at home. With a battery life ranging from 2.5-6 hours in portable mode, depending on the game, the Switch’s portability is better served in “semi-mobile” situations where you may not have access to your TV, but you can plug the console into an outlet. The best example? Sitting on your couch, while your family or friends watch something else on TV. The Switch could keep you occupied on a flight or a commute, though. You simply need to be diligent about keeping it charged.

Also included are two Joy-Cons, which have all the controller buttons and slide onto the tablet, two Joy-Con straps, and the Joy-Con Grip, which fuses two Joy-Cons together as a single controller.

What’s not in the box

The console (and dock) are missing a couple of key hardware features. First, neither the console nor dock has any kind of camera, an omission that is more annoying than anything else. Since most people already carry around a smartphone with a camera, it’s a feature that would likely go unused, though it does seem blasphemous to release a portable electronic device without a camera in 2017. Nintendo itself put cameras in its Wii U and 3DS systems.

Ali Powell/Digital Trends

Second, the Switch can only connect to the internet via Wi-Fi out of the box. Third-party LAN adapters will be available, but they won’t have the ability to create a stable connection, which is important to gamers in areas with poor internet service and competitive players. Nintendo may not have had the foresight necessary to build a platform capable of supporting internet-centric games.

Play your way

Though the Switch is a small tablet, it wears its soul outside of its small casing. You control the Switch with a pair of small remote-style controllers called “Joy-Cons,” which can be used to control games in many different ways. The Joy-Cons slide and snap into place on either side of the Switch, turning it into a handheld gaming device á la Nintendo’s Game Boy and 3DS systems. When the console is connected to its dock or if you simply don’t feel like holding the whole console, you can slot the two Joy-Cons into a holster called the Joy-Con Grip, which let’s you play games with a conventional controller. You can also play those games holding the Joy-Cons freely.

More: Eagerly awaiting your Nintendo Switch? Here’s the games you’ll want on day one

Having two Joy-Cons also opens the door for self-contained local multiplayer experiences. Some games allow players to each use a single Joy-Con as a controller. Also, the Joy-Cons have all the motion sensors necessary for gesture-based, motion-controlled games, similar to the Nintendo Wii.

When using both Joy-Cons in tandem, the Switch has two analog sticks, four face buttons (A, B, X, Y), a split d-pad, plus and minus buttons, a home button, a share button, and two triggers on each side.

There is a very nice click that you can both feel and hear when the Joy-Cons are in place.

When detached, each individual Joy-Con has two buttons — SL and SR — on its inside sliding edge, which can be used as triggers when the Joy-Cons are used as individual controllers, or as “grip” buttons when they’re used as motion wands. The console comes with a pair of adapters called “Joy-Con straps” which add more comfortable shoulder buttons and, of course, a wrist strap.

The Switch gives you the ability to choose from a number of control and viewing options based on your situation and personal preference. By offering so many ways to play, it lets you choose how to engage with your games. Developers also have a very broad palette on which to create new and interesting control schemes.

Having said that, it’s too bold to say that the Switch will actually push third-party game developers to think outside the box. While it is not required, Nintendo seems intent on pushing developers to make games compatible with many modes — at the very least, the ability to play in “portable mode,” with the Joy-Cons holstered to the console, and with the console connected to a TV in its home dock.

Comfortable to hold, and well thought out

For the most part, the Switch feels very good in-hand. Both the console and Joy-Cons feel sturdy and have a solid, “premium” build. The Joy-Con’s matte finish makes the console look and feel modern, whether you buy the grey or colorful red-and-blue version. At 398 grams (.88 pounds) with the Joy-Cons attached, it is light enough to hold for long stretches in portable mode. While the button and analog sticks are small, no matter what mode you’re using, the controls are snappy and responsive. The face buttons have a pleasant mechanical feeling when you press them.

Joy-Con Drama Multiple media outlets have reported connectivity issues with the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers when the console is docked. In our time with the Switch, we have not encountered this problem. Given the number of reports, we do not doubt that this is a wide-reaching issue. However, since it did not occur during our testing, we cannot factor it into our review. We have experienced some connectivity quirks. The Joy-Cons have disconnected from the console when moving them from the Switch to the Joy-Con Grip: However, in these instances we were able to immediately reconnect the Joy-Cons with no issues.

Sliding the Joy-Cons on and off the slides of the Switch, or in and out of the Joy-Con Grip, may be one of the best physical design features of any game hardware in modern memory. It is very easy and fun to do. Most importantly, there is a very nice click that you can both feel and hear when the Joy-Cons are in place. Swapping the Joy-Cons between the Switch and the Grip (or any other mode) is generally seamless.

Though the dock doesn’t feel as sturdy or well constructed as the console itself, it gets the job done. Despite the fact that it isn’t secured on either side and is held in place by only the USB-C port, the Switch is secure in the dock, and we never experienced and connectivity issues between the console and dock. It can be tricky to connect the Switch console to the USB-C port in the bottom of the dock on the first try, and it could use the same “click” of recognition you get from the Joy-Cons to let you know that the console is secure.

Roughing out the sleek edges

There is only one poorly built element of the Switch: its kickstand. It is a flimsy flap of plastic that peels off the bottom of the console’s back panel. It feels like it’s on the verge of breaking every time you touch it, though it does work pretty well. The console will stay upright so long as it isn’t touched or jostled, but after opening it even one time you will be afraid that it could break, which would be especially bad because the kickstand doubles as a protective covering for the MicroSD slot.



More: How to pick the right MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch

While inventive and well-made, certain aspects of Switch lack the polish of a more focused device. Specifically, the Joy-Cons are better in some modes than others.

The Joy-Con Grip is a good approximation of a gamepad, but doesn’t quite feel right. It’s a little too small, so it feels natural to hold it right up to your chest, which is an odd place to hold a controller. The grip itself is, like the other hardware, quite sturdy, and doesn’t feel like the cheap piece of plastic you might expect from a “controller holster.”

Using the individual Joy-Cons as mini controllers for local multiplayer can be downright uncomfortable. The controllers are very small and, when turned horizontally, have a rounded rectangular shape. Holding onto them can become painful after sustained and/or intense play sessions.

It doesn’t help that they aren’t identical, either. The analog stick and buttons are in different positions on the left and right Joy-Cons. The analog on the right Joy-Con is basically in the center of the controller, which makes it difficult to get a position on the stick. The player with the left Joy-Con definitely has an advantage if a game uses the thumbstick.

A toy chest of peripherals

There are slew of third-party peripherals that made to compliment all the little issues with playing the Switch in its wide range of use-cases. Not only do these “optional” items greatly inflate the cost of the Switch, but they bring to light that the cost of the Switch’s “jack of all trades” approach to hardware design has created a console with acceptable, but annoying flaws.



Mike Epstein/Digital Trends



For example, the console’s 32GB of internal storage can store plenty of screenshots, and probably more than a few small indie games, but players accustomed to buying games digitally will need a large MicroSDXC card for additional storage. Nearly everyone will. If you travel often and for long stretches, you will need an extra battery pack, similar to the kind people carry around to charge their phone. If you play competitive games, or play for long stretches at a time, you want to shell out for Nintendo’s Pro Controller, which costs an additional $70.

Complex on the outside, simple on the inside

For its multitude of play-styles and parts, the Switch is actually a very simple gaming machine. Unlike other consoles, which aspire to become all-in-one living room or mobile online entertainment devices, the Switch is dedicated to gaming and gaming alone (at least for now). The user interface is very simple — there are a series of large squares, which shows your available games. There’s a second set of smaller round buttons below the games with a Nintendo-curated blog feed, the eShop, a place to view and share screenshots, etc.

Nintendo Switch Compared To

That said, there will be no non-gaming apps at launch, and Nintendo hasn’t said when or if those features will make their way to the console. Like the camera, their omission doesn’t feel like a huge loss. Most players already have a large number of devices — phone, tablet, laptop — on which to watch Netflix and YouTube. At the same time, with its sharp screen and kickstand, the Switch would make a good personal viewing screen.

A lean, mean Nintendo machine

The Nintendo Switch is not as powerful as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or even a mid-tier gaming PC. It also doesn’t need to be. While you won’t get the latest, most technically astounding games on this platform, every game we’ve seen on the Switch looks sharp and runs very well. The Switch outputs games at 720p in portable mode and runs at 1080p when connected to a television. In fact, due to the size of the screen and its sharpness, some games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, look better on the portable screen.

One of the saving graces of proprietary game consoles, particularly those that don’t seek parity with PC, is the ability to set your own standards and expectations. Games will run great on the Switch if developers take the time to make games with its hardware in mind. Still, it is worth noting that choosing the Switch over pretty much any non-Nintendo console means passing on many AAA games that you would have access to on other platforms.

Known Unknowns

As of launch week, there are still a few very important things we don’t know about the Nintendo Switch. Many of the console’s online features, including the eShop and its new online subscription service, are not operational prior to launch. We don’t how easy or hard it is to swap downloaded games between the hard drive and a memory card, and we don’t know if downloading games is fast or slow.

Though the Switch is a small tablet, it wears its soul outside of its casing.

The more important question is one we won’t be able to answer for a long time. Will the Switch receive a steady stream of interesting games? While the day-one lineup has inflated to nearly 10 games, the long-term release schedule seems thin. It’s a longish list of indies and ports, anchored by a few genuinely exciting Nintendo-made tentpoles, including Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey.

Ultimately, the Switch could be the best gaming platform ever conceived, and it would crash and burn without strong software support. Though we’ve heard it’s easier to port a game to Switch than past Nintendo platforms, the console’s distinctive hardware may be a liability when it comes to attracting third-party developers. Once again, it will likely fall on Nintendo’s shoulders to make the Switch worth your time.

Warranty information

The Nintendo Switch comes with a one-year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

Our Take

The Switch manages to blend Nintendo’s penchant for weird, gimmicky hardware with the high quality design we’ve come to expect of consoles in the modern era. From a hardware perspective, it is the best console from the company in generations — possibly ever.

Still, the Switch is a Nintendo machine made for playing Nintendo games. Despite all the measures taken to make it feel more “mainstream,” its flaws reveal that the console was designed so that Nintendo’s designers could make interesting games. If you love Nintendo, this bodes well, as the big N seems to be hitting a new stride.

Is there a better alternative?

The Switch is unique. There are no platforms that offer the same home/portable “hybrid” functionality, or such a wide range of controller options. Also, many of its best franchises, such as Splatoon and Mario, will not be playable on any other platform, Nintendo or otherwise.

The DT Accessory Pack

If you can do without Nintendo games and play on a TV or monitor, you would be better served purchasing a PS4, Xbox One, or gaming PC. If you already have any of these, the Switch is a fantastic second system that will give you access to more original games than any other option.

If you’re specifically looking for a portable platform, we would recommend the Switch over the 3DS, if only because it seems unlikely that Nintendo will continue supporting the 3DS beyond 2017.

How long will it last?

It’s hard to say. Historically, successful game consoles generally have a shelf-life of about five years before the manufacturer makes a new console. If the console does not sell well, Nintendo may drop support for the platform in three or four years, as it did with the Wii U. We should also note that console makers have been working to shorten the lifecycle of systems, even when hardware is successful, so it’s possible that a “Switch 2.0” might come along in a few as three years, or as many as five.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you love Nintendo and want to keep playing new Nintendo games, or already own a modern game console, then the Switch should be your next game console. You’ll only want to pass on it if you don’t have any modern game console, or if you need a console that can handle home theater duties, as well.