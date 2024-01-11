 Skip to main content
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands in the market right now, so any of its devices are an excellent choice if you’re on the hunt for laptop deals. There are various Lenovo brands available though, so it’s highly recommended that you read through our explainer to understand their differences from one another before deciding what to buy. To help you make a decision faster, we’ve rounded up our top picks below, plus additional offers that you may find interesting. These discounts aren’t going to last forever though, so if you see something that you like, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from getting that Lenovo laptop.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $290, was $430

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is cheap because it’s only equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, but it still promises smooth performance because as a Chromebook, it runs on the web-dependent Chrome OS. It’s also a versatile device because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop that can function as either a tablet or laptop, categorized by our laptop buying guide under the detachable category as its keyboard also serves as a protective cover for its 11-inch 2K touchscreen.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i — $645, was $930

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is more than enough to handle your daily activities with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. It’s a Windows 11 Home-powered laptop, with the operating system pre-installed in its 512GB SSD. You’ll enjoy bright colors and sharp details on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i’s 16-inch WUXGA screen, and you can easily bring the laptop with you wherever you go because it’s extremely slim and light, but also with military-grade durability.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (RTX 4050) — $1,296, was $1,440

If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals, check out the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. The graphics card is paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and 16GB of RAM, which will allow you to play the best PC games without any issues. The laptop’s processing power will be given justice on its 14.5-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution, and you’ll have plenty of space to install your favorite titles on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8’s 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 9i — $1,440, was $1,800

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is in our list of the best laptops as the best Lenovo laptop because of its spectacular 14-inch OLED touchscreen with 2.8K resolution, and the fast performance from its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. It ships with Windows 11 Pro, pre-installed in its 1TB SSD. It’s also a 2-in-1 laptop but under the convertible category, which means you can transform it from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its display all the way back and below the keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 — $1,711, was $3,229

For those who need a laptop that will be able to handle even the most demanding tasks, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It’s packed with powerful components, namely the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for professionals, according to your guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display, and a 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded.

More Lenovo laptop deals we love

There are more Lenovo laptop deals with huge discounts, in addition to the ones we’ve highlighted above. We’ve gathered our favorite offers featuring the different Lenovo brands, so there should be something for everyone among them. If you see something that you like, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase as soon as possible because either stocks could run out quickly or the savings may be gone sooner than you expect.

