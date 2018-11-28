Digital Trends
Computing

Chrome update could create tab groups for easier reading

Jon Martindale
By
chrome 69 user issues google update

Google is set to make a fundamental change to the way tabs behave in its Chrome browser (it’s still our favorite) by giving them plenty of room. Instead of resizing them into smaller and smaller tabs that make them hard to click on and read, Google may make Chrome tabs scrollable, or groupable.

Although the Chrome browser is the most popular in the world, it does have some notable flaws which other browsers are more than happy to fix. Firefox has more robust privacy protection and Vivaldi has powerful vertical tabs which offer a different way to jump between web pages and online services. Chrome is constantly being worked on though, and a Chrome developer shared an interesting insight in a recent Reddit chat that suggested tabs that can be scrolled through will soon be implemented in the web browser, Techdows.

Under a request for “Bigger tabs” or the ability to resize or scroll tabs in Chrome, Google engineer Peter Kasting replied with optimistic news.

“Scrollable tabstrip is in the works,” he said. He also suggested that anyone who was currently frustrated with the existing Chrome tab system, to “try using shift-clicking and ctrl-clicking to select multiple tabs at once, then drag out to separate windows to group tabs by window.”

That system is certainly viable, but not one that everyone wants to leverage. Other browsers offer different systems for dealing with browser windows that are jam-packed with tabs. Firefox windows with too many tabs offer buttons to scroll through the list, while the Vivaldi browser gives you the option to create groups of tabs so that you can return to what you’re looking for without jumping to a separate window. Firefox’s system also implements a minimum tab size, so that they always remain readable with ease.

Although Kasting’s statement suggests scrolling tabs is Google’s preference for its tab management, ChromeStory highlighted a bug associated with the planned change and detailed in the Chromium repository. It states “Users can organize tabs into visually distinct groups, eg. to separate tabs associated with different tasks.”

To us, that sounds a lot more like Vivaldi’s tab group system than Firefox’s scrollable tabs.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to clean a laptop screen
Crisis Response Hub
Computing

Facebook knew about Russian data harvesting in 2014, seized documents reveal

In another blow to its accountability, an internal email from a Facebook engineer obtained by United Kingdon lawmaker shows that Facebook knew about Russian data harvesting since 2014.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Google Pixel Slate vs. Apple iPad Pro

The iPad Pro and the Google Pixel Slate are similar looking on the surface, but with the fresh release of the Google Pixel Slate considered, we're diving a bit deeper to compare the two devices.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Is the Google Pixel Slate just a Surface Pro 6 knockoff?

From the design, keyboards, or operating systems, there is a lot that is initially similar, but also different, between the Pixel Slate and the Surface Pro 6. We dig deeper to see if the Pixel Slate is more than just a Surface Pro 6…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
remove the background from an image
Computing

Here’s how to remove the background from an image

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Acer ROG Strix Review CPU
Computing

Make sure your CPU isn't getting too toasty with one of these easy methods

Need to learn how to check your CPU temperature? You've come to the right place. Whether you plan to delve into your UEFI/BIOS or just need a software recommendation, we have you covered.
Posted By Jon Martindale
cyberlink photodirector powerdirector 2018 announced auto keystone copy
Computing

PowerDirector, PhotoDirector aim to balance advanced tools with easy editing

CyberLink's latest photo- and video-editing programs get advanced tools with a simple UI. PowerDirector adds Chroma key tools and multicam features, while PhotoDirector gains tethered shooting and Content Aware tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
amazin kindle oasis review (2017) settings
Mobile

More MOBI, fewer problems: Here's how to get EPUB books on your Kindle

Amazon's Kindle is an exceptional device with one notable drawback -- it doesn't support EPUB, one of the most popular ebook formats. If you have some EPUB books you would love to read, here's how to get them working on a Kindle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Will Nicol
How to clean a laptop screen
Computing

Get rid of dust and dirt on your laptop screen with these great cleaning tips

Whether your laptop's display is merely dusty or is covered in oily fingerprints and grime, you don't have to put up with it. We'll teach you how to clean a laptop screen with a few quick methods.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nsa hack hq
Computing

NSA tools are still letting hackers take over unpatched systems

Hackers are using the NSA's hacking tools in new and dangerous ways to target PCs previously protected behind routers on unpatched networks. Firmware and OS updates are a must to protect yourself.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Computing

Chrome OS could soon get another tablet feature that it always needed

The web is always changing, but it isn't as touch-friendly on Chromebooks. That might soon change, as Google is apparently adding a tablet view option for websites in Chrome OS.
Posted By Arif Bacchus