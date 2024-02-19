 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 15 best Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals we’ve found

Aaron Mamiit
By
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends

If you want to get a new laptop but you’re on a tight budget, you may want to check out this year’s Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals. Chromebooks are devices that are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which heavily depends on web-based apps instead of installed software for low overhead and snappy performance even if they’re running on low-end hardware. HP and Lenovo are two of the brands that make the best Chromebooks, so we’ve highlighted several offers involving their machines, but you should also take a look at the Chromebooks made by other well-known manufacturers.

Best HP Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals

The HP 14-inch Chromebook half open against a white background.
HP

HP Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes, from budget-friendly devices to the most premium Chromebooks that you can buy right now. They’re know for their reliability, and with Chrome OS, they’re versatile enough to tackle workloads for both students and professionals. You’re going to have to be quick if you want to take advantage of any of these HP Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals though, as they may end sooner than you think.

  • HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel Celeron N4120, 4GB of RAM) —
  • HP Chromebook x360 (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM) —
  • HP Chromebook 14a (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 4GB of RAM) —
  • HP Chromebook 15a (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM) —
  • HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5-inch Chromebook (12th-generation Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM) —

Best Lenovo Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook Black Friday deal
Lenovo

For Chrome OS-powered laptops that will give you excellent value, it’s highly recommended that you go with Lenovo Chromebooks. They will be able to handle your daily tasks, such as doing online research and making presentations, as well as your recitational activities such as watching streaming shows and checking social media. We don’t expect Lenovo Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals to last long, so hurry with your purchase once you have your sights set on one of these bargains.

  • Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek Mt8173C, 4GB of RAM) —
  • Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook (Intel N100, 4GB of RAM) —
  • Lenovo 3i Chromebook (Intel Pentium Silver N6000, 4GB of RAM) —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 31 Chromebook Plus (Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM) —
  • Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB of RAM) —

Other Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals worth shopping

The ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook against a white background.
ASUS

In addition to HP and Lenovo, other trustworthy Chromebook makers include Dell, . We’ve rounded up more Chromebook Presidents’ Day deals below if you want alternatives to the offers we’ve featured above, but in any case, you need to act fast because there’s no telling how much time is remaining on these discounts before they disappear. Once they’re gone, we’re not sure when they’ll return for you to shop.

  • Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron N3450, 4GB of RAM) —
  • Asus CX1700CK Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM) —
  • Acer Chromebook 315 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB of RAM) —
  • Dell Chromebook 3110 (Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM) —
  • Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook (AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, 4GB of RAM) —

