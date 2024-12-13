 Skip to main content
Save $400 on the ever popular Dell XPS 14 laptop right now

The Dell XPS 14 open on a wooden table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Always a popular place for some of the best laptop deals, Dell has done it again: $400 off the Dell XPS 14. Usually priced at $1,938, it’s down to $1,538 right now, which is a great price for that model. We’re here to tell you all about it so you can judge if it’s the right fit for you. In particular, we’re thinking it’s perfect for content creators and anyone working on the move.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

As one of the best laptop brands around, Dell knows how to make good and reliable laptops. The Dell XPS 14 is one of the most popular options around. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Refreshingly, it also has a dedicated graphics card: an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB of VRAM. It’s not the fastest of graphics cards by any means, but it’s a good starting point if you want to get in some light gaming or video rendering.

Adding to the experience, it also has a 14.5-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and InfinityEdge bezels. There’s also a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader for added security. It looks good while also being very practical. When we reviewed the Dell XPS 14, we called it a “momentous design” that offers quiet and cool performance. Just what you would want from one of the best laptops.

It has a lightweight 3.7 pounds design with a slim 18mm size and great battery life. When we say great, we mean up to 21 hours when streaming your favorite shows. Other great inclusions include Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, an 8W quad-speaker design and a neat glass touchpad. Compare the Dell XPS 14 with the MacBook Pro 14 and you’ll see how well it holds up.

This specific Dell XPS 14 normally costs $1,938, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,538. It’s an ideal option for anyone who needs a portable laptop for work, studying, or content creation. It’s sure to be a huge hit.

Get a MacBook Air M2 for a massive $500 off at Best Buy
A woman working on a 2023 MacBook Air with M2 chip.

For great laptop deals, Best Buy is always a good place to look. Right now, it has one of the best MacBook deals with a chunky $500 off the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 15-inch screen. The laptop normally costs $1,899, but right now you can buy it for $1,399, saving a huge $500. The laptop might not have the latest processor, but it’s still highly competent for many, many purposes. It’ll make a great gift for a loved one, but also a useful productivity tool for you too. Here’s all you need to know.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch
Still featuring in our look at the best MacBooks, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is a great laptop for experienced macOS users or anyone new to the ecosystem. This particular model has the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU. It also has a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning tasks. Besides the CPU, the Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch also has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so it’s all set for providing everything you need.

This 17-inch HP Laptop is $280 off at Best Buy — just a few hours left
The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with Microsoft Excel on the screen.

If you're looking for laptop deals, Best Buy is an excellent source of huge discounts. Check out this offer for the HP 17.3-inch Laptop: a incredibly low price of $350, for savings of $280 on its original price of $630. That's a steal any way you look at it, but you're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain because it's only available today. There are just a few hours remaining before the laptop's price returns to normal, so if you don't want to miss out, you're going to have to make your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the HP 17.3-inch Laptop
The HP 17.3-inch Laptop is a fantastic device for working professionals and students alike, as it provides reliable performance with the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor and AMD Radeon graphics, alongside 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it's not going to challenge the best laptops, but it will be more than enough for daily tasks like online research and report writing, as well as recreational activities such as catching up on social media. The HP 17.3-inch Laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will give you enough space for all of your important files.

Get Copilot+ features for less with this Asus laptop deal
An Asus ProArt P16 laptop on a white background.

One of the best laptop deals right now is perfect for anyone who is seeking a Copilot PC. If you’re looking to enjoy AI features, check out the Asus ProArt P16 laptop which is $200 off at Best Buy. The laptop normally costs $1,900 but right now, you can buy it for $1,700. A high-end productivity-focused laptop which also packs a punch for some gaming too, this is an ideal workhorse of a PC. Here’s all you need to know about it alongside some insight into the wonders of Copilot.

Why you should buy the Asus ProArt P16 laptop
Asus features in our look at the best laptop brands thanks to the company being great at developing all-rounder laptops. The Asus ProArt P16 laptop is one such highlight. It has an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, 32GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

