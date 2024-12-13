Save $400 on the ever popular Dell XPS 14 laptop right now

Always a popular place for some of the best laptop deals, Dell has done it again: $400 off the Dell XPS 14. Usually priced at $1,938, it’s down to $1,538 right now, which is a great price for that model. We’re here to tell you all about it so you can judge if it’s the right fit for you. In particular, we’re thinking it’s perfect for content creators and anyone working on the move.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

As one of the best laptop brands around, Dell knows how to make good and reliable laptops. The Dell XPS 14 is one of the most popular options around. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Refreshingly, it also has a dedicated graphics card: an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB of VRAM. It’s not the fastest of graphics cards by any means, but it’s a good starting point if you want to get in some light gaming or video rendering.

Adding to the experience, it also has a 14.5-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and InfinityEdge bezels. There’s also a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader for added security. It looks good while also being very practical. When we reviewed the Dell XPS 14, we called it a “momentous design” that offers quiet and cool performance. Just what you would want from one of the best laptops.

It has a lightweight 3.7 pounds design with a slim 18mm size and great battery life. When we say great, we mean up to 21 hours when streaming your favorite shows. Other great inclusions include Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, an 8W quad-speaker design and a neat glass touchpad. Compare the Dell XPS 14 with the MacBook Pro 14 and you’ll see how well it holds up.

This specific Dell XPS 14 normally costs $1,938, but right now you can buy it from Dell for $1,538. It’s an ideal option for anyone who needs a portable laptop for work, studying, or content creation. It’s sure to be a huge hit.