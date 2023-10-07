The best October Prime Day Chromebook deals available now

You’ve got another shot at taking advantage of Prime Day laptop deals right now because Amazon is bringing them back next week with its Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event, but there are also offers from other retailers so you should check them out as well. If you’re thinking about getting a Chromebook, we’ll help you out. Here are our favorite offers that are currently available, so you don’t have to scour the internet yourself. You need to decide fast on which Chrome OS-powered device you want to purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on these early Prime Day deals.

HP Chromebook 15at — $220, was $330

Even with low-end components, Chromebooks run faster than you expect. The HP Chromebook 15at is a prime example of this, as it’s quick and snappy even when it’s equipped with just the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. It features a 15.6-inch HD screen, and while its 64GB eMMC may be limited, you can save your files on the cloud through Google Drive.

Asus CX1700CK Chromebook — $269, was $299

The Asus CX1700CK Chromebook features a 17.3-inch screen that’s larger than most of the other Chromebooks in the market, and with Full HD resolution, you’ll be able to enjoy the display with sharp details and vivid colors. The device’s performance is decent with the Intel Pentium N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB of RAM, though may have to rely on cloud storage services because it only comes with a 64GB eMMC.

HP Chromebook x360 14b — $280, was $400

The HP Chromebook x360 14b is small and sleek, with a 14-inch HD touchscreen that’s compact enough for easy carrying, and it offers decent performance with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. Most of its value, however, comes from the fact that’s a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can transform it from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding its display all the way below its keyboard.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook — $299, was $479

Another 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook can also switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by using the 360-degree hinges on its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen. There’s no problem with its performance as it’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll also get a 64GB eMMC for storage, which may be enough if you’ll only be dealing with small files.

Acer Chromebook 317 — $299, was $499

The Acer Chromebook 317 is another option if you want a Chrome OS-powered laptop with a 17.3-inch display, and it’s a Full HD touchscreen so that the large size isn’t wasted. Inside are the Intel Pentium N6000 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it holds the standard 64GB eMMC for storage.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $329, was $499

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is also a 2-in-1 device, but instead of 360-degree hinges on its display, it transforms from tablet mode to laptop mode using a detachable fabric folio keyboard that doubles as a protective cover for its 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen. Additionally, its display uses the eye-pleasing OLED technology, and the Chromebook runs smoothly with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC for storage.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 — $499, was $699

The Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 pushes the limits of Chromebooks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 8GB of RAM. It’s for a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. In addition to its productivity applications, the device is built for cloud gaming, and every purchase comes with the top membership tier of Nvidia GeForce Now so you can try it out for yourself.

