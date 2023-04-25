Looking for one of the cheapest and most convenient laptop deals around? Walmart may be the winner here with a Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook along with a carrying case and even a wireless mouse all for just $179. It’s reduced from $208 so it’s not like this is a high-end laptop by any means, but if you just need something straightforward and cheap, this could suit your needs. It’s particularly well suited for equipping your child with their first laptop and all the other things they need with it. Let’s take a further look at it.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook bundle

We’ll cut to the chase — Gateway isn’t one of the best laptop brands. You won’t see the name among the best laptops or even the best budget laptops. However, that doesn’t mean it has to be a write-off when it’s this cheap but if you have high expectations, maybe look elsewhere.

For the price, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. More memory would have been appreciated given this laptop uses Windows 11 in S mode but if you’re worried about performance, you can always use cloud-based apps like Google Docs or Microsoft Office 365 and then you won’t have a problem. Whatever you decide to use, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook’s 15.6-inch full HD display makes sure everything looks pretty good for the price. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 to give you more room to work on. Surprisingly, audio is decent for the price too with speakers tuned by THX helping out anyone planning on streaming their favorite shows here.

Up to 8.5 hours of battery life is good too so you can take it between classes throughout the day without a hitch. Of course, that’s much easier to do thanks to the carrying case included with this deal. A free wireless mouse is always handy too if you aren’t comfortable using a trackpad.

Normally priced at $208, you can buy this Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook bundle for $179 at Walmart. A great price for a well-rounded set, this won’t appeal to those who need great performance but if you just need the basics, it’ll do the job.

