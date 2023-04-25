 Skip to main content
This bundle gets you a 15-inch laptop, case, and mouse for $179

Jennifer Allen
The Gateway 15.6-inch ultra slim notebook bundle featuring a carrying case, laptop, and wireless mouse.

Looking for one of the cheapest and most convenient laptop deals around? Walmart may be the winner here with a Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook along with a carrying case and even a wireless mouse all for just $179. It’s reduced from $208 so it’s not like this is a high-end laptop by any means, but if you just need something straightforward and cheap, this could suit your needs. It’s particularly well suited for equipping your child with their first laptop and all the other things they need with it. Let’s take a further look at it.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook bundle

We’ll cut to the chase — Gateway isn’t one of the best laptop brands. You won’t see the name among the best laptops or even the best budget laptops. However, that doesn’t mean it has to be a write-off when it’s this cheap but if you have high expectations, maybe look elsewhere.

For the price, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. More memory would have been appreciated given this laptop uses Windows 11 in S mode but if you’re worried about performance, you can always use cloud-based apps like Google Docs or Microsoft Office 365 and then you won’t have a problem. Whatever you decide to use, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook’s 15.6-inch full HD display makes sure everything looks pretty good for the price. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 to give you more room to work on. Surprisingly, audio is decent for the price too with speakers tuned by THX helping out anyone planning on streaming their favorite shows here.

Up to 8.5 hours of battery life is good too so you can take it between classes throughout the day without a hitch. Of course, that’s much easier to do thanks to the carrying case included with this deal. A free wireless mouse is always handy too if you aren’t comfortable using a trackpad.

Normally priced at $208, you can buy this Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook bundle for $179 at Walmart. A great price for a well-rounded set, this won’t appeal to those who need great performance but if you just need the basics, it’ll do the job.

Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $450 off right now
dell g15 gaming laptop deal april 2023 render

Predictably, Dell has one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals at the moment with a huge $450 off the regular price of the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Ideally suited for anyone who wants to be able to game on the move or has limited space at home for a full gaming setup, it's sure to be a hit with many. Let's take a look at what makes it so attractive.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It's a reliable GPU in this price range so you'll easily be able to play all your favorites. There's also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won't have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

Read more
LG’s ultra thin, lightweight 17-inch Gram laptop is $400 off today
Working on an LG Gram 17 laptop while out in nature.

Many of the best laptops focus exclusively on delivering performance, but if you’re looking for a versatile, do-all laptop you should consider this deal on the 17-inch LG Gram laptop. Currently you can grab an LG Gram for $1,600, which is an impressive $400 savings from its regular price of $2,000. It’s well spec’d even at this price point, and it’s one of the thinnest large laptops you’ll come across. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 17-inch LG Gram laptop
While laptops like the MacBook Pro tend to dominate the headlines when it comes to laptops, there are a lot of great laptops out there that can suit most people’s needs at a much better price point. The LG Gram 17 is one of those. It offers plenty of screen real estate with a 17-inch display that checks in at QHD resolution, which is right in between Full HD and 4K. This makes it good for taking in entertainment, but the display is also non-reflective, which makes this a great laptop to work on anywhere, even if you don’t have control of the lighting around you. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so it’s ready to jump into your work day with you right out of the box.

Read more
LG’s stunning 45-inch curved OLED WQHD gaming monitor is $200 off
lg 45 inch ultragear oled curved gaming monitor deal best buy april 2023

Gamers will particularly appreciate the pick of the monitor deals at the moment with $200 off the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor at Best Buy. It's normally priced at $1,700 but for a limited time only, it's down to $1,500. While that's still not exactly impulse buy territory, it's still sure to be popular with anyone who's been waiting to buy a high-end gaming monitor and loves to save money. Likely to be popular, here's a quick look at why it's worth your cash.

Why you should buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a sight to behold. It offers 45 inches of gorgeous OLED picture quality with a 800R curve to help you be even more immersed in your games. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you plenty of room to take everything in with an exceptional 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. For colors, you can benefit from HDR10 support along with DCI-P3 98.5% color spectrum so whatever you play will look delightful.

Read more